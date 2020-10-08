Claudia Conway Spilling Government Secrets, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.

5. Claudia Conway

The meme

Tired: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Wired: Keeping up with the Conways via Claudia Conway's TikTok account. Indeed, the daughter of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project cofounder George Conway has been the talk of the town (er, country) ever since she broke the news of her mother's COVID-19 diagnosis last Friday.

Claudia Conway just revealed on TikTok that her mom, Kellyanne Conway, has COVID: "She told me not to post this but I'm so furious please wear your masks guys" pic.twitter.com/oQWGLQC2si — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 3, 2020

While, on the one hand, Claudia's TikToks have led to multiple hot takes declaring the limits of said videos (did anyone actually think they were going to "save democracy" or "save [us] from Trump"?), they have also given rise to delightful memes imaging her life on the inside, getting scoops from her mother and accessing government secrets.



Examples



nobody:



claudia conway: here's the movie set that they used to fake the moon landing — EM 🥀 (@uhhmmily) October 6, 2020

no one:

claudia conway: so this what the inside of Area 51 looks like — Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) October 6, 2020

Kellyanne Conway: *rants about her work day at the dinner table*



Claudia Conway: pic.twitter.com/KuuKFDhT3Y — Emmy Winner™ zendaya pls dm 🅴 (@thedrewclanton) October 6, 2020

Me texting my family group chat: yeah I'm fine!



Claudia Conway: lol she isn't fine she has depression she's lying lol but whatever — Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) October 6, 2020

no one:

claudia conway: mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell — Faizan Arfeen (@FaizanArfeen1) October 6, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

4. The Fly On Mike Pence's Head

The meme

During the one and only vice presidential debate on Wednesday night, a fly landed on Mike Pence's head. And just like that, the internet had found its Wednesday evening muse. Before the inevitable 'Saturday Night Live' spoof, memes had already begun flying in all directions.



Examples



SNL writers when the fly landed pic.twitter.com/fQRuxFjBi3 — kenzie (looking 4 comics/visdev work) (@pk_kenzie) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence head doing an interview for Ellen tomororw pic.twitter.com/tMrHOpNWdw — Drebae (@Drebae_) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence's head knowing it's about to be the only thing Twitter talks about pic.twitter.com/az2HCvNJHN — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) October 8, 2020

Never in the history of ever has @mike_pence's fly gotten this much attention. pic.twitter.com/NooEgqPMhr — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) October 8, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. 'Emily In Paris'

The meme

Last week, Netflix released "Emily in Paris," a show starring Lily Collins as a woman whose employer transfers her to Paris despite the fact that she speaks no French. The show, the latest from "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, immediately made waves and inspired a lot of mockery, criticism and memes for perpetuating stereotypes of French people and because of its tired American-in-Paris trope. A prestige show this is not, but it's safe to say that, at least, "Emily in Paris" and the memes that poke fun at it provide a relatively harmless distraction compared to the other things we're currently dealing with. And for that, we'd like to say merci (sorry, had to do that).



Examples



Emily in Paris on her way to post croissant pics to Instagram and tell her waiter she doesn't speak French pic.twitter.com/dBPUDI0vPK — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) October 6, 2020

emily in paris, rest of us in hell — Laura Bradley (@lpbradley) October 5, 2020

Every episode of Emily in Paris pic.twitter.com/4D1dMELp9U — Derrick Austin (@ParadiseLAust) October 5, 2020

The only Emily that deserves to be in Paris pic.twitter.com/EkCufcE8NA — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) October 4, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Feeling Really Good

The meme

Following his coronavirus diagnosis and brief stint at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he was leaving the hospital and that he was "feeling really good!" He added, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump's Pollyannaish tweet drew scorn, with some calling it his "worst tweet ever," and offended many COVID-19 survivors and those who've lost loved ones to the disease.

Netizens poked fun at the tweet by juxtaposing the president's words with various things on the brink of doom.



Examples



Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Bees. Don't let them dominate your life. pic.twitter.com/yRWPIDNjIo — Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) October 5, 2020

"Don't be afraid of sharks. Don't let them dominate your life." pic.twitter.com/caUinNko04 — Lee Aronsohn (@BennyAce) October 6, 2020

Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of meteorites. Don't let them dominate your life. pic.twitter.com/A2uTH97Hgs — Anthony J. Martin (@Ichnologist) October 6, 2020

I will be leaving the great USS Nostromo Sick Bay today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of aliens. Don't let them dominate your life. We have developed, at Weyland-Yutani , some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 minutes ago! pic.twitter.com/IFPlofo6JD — Joshua Williammee (@xwilliammeex) October 6, 2020

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! pic.twitter.com/Yb1z0BDZan — spooky boi X (@nerdsupreme1997) October 5, 2020



Honorable Mention: The Spin-Off

Subsequently, Trump tweeted in all caps that he was "FEELING GREAT!"…

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

… which spawned its own series of memes.

when someone asks me how i am and i absolutely am not feeling great https://t.co/cBgw7Cw1Lx — randy (@randypaint) October 6, 2020

After i bomb an exam & take a nap: https://t.co/jmv9BndZ3O — jeremy (@JermTheAggie) October 6, 2020

16 year old hungover me after my mum asks if i'm okay: https://t.co/bTJD5maMy0 — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) October 6, 2020

On Instagram after a breakup https://t.co/zWbOUnzKiI — Wanjiko Whats Good (@WanjikoIAm) October 6, 2020

James Crugnale

1. How It Started/How It's Going

The meme

This began as a wholesome meme for couples to show off their relationship progress and ultimate success, from screenshots of early texts to photos of engagements or even babies.

How It started vs. How it's going 💍 pic.twitter.com/fmQqQ02tOZ — Justus (@jayepusha) October 6, 2020

Sweet... but a little too sweet. It didn't take long for the meme to become a lot more playful — and a lot more realistic.



Examples



How it started. How it went. How it ended. pic.twitter.com/9n3USZOed5 — jaizel cespedes (@king_of_cambita) October 5, 2020

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/mFcAGhp7Yb — Hassam Munir (@HassamM_) October 5, 2020

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/t7WL3PtUh0 — Irene Lee (@irleene) October 7, 2020

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/vehyuTjqVD — Topshelf Tyson (@topshelftyson) October 8, 2020

After all, happy photogenic couples already have Instagram. Leave Twitter to the rest of us.

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, Man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."