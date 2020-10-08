Claudia Conway Spilling Government Secrets, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.
5. Claudia Conway
The meme
Tired: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Wired: Keeping up with the Conways via Claudia Conway's TikTok account. Indeed, the daughter of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project cofounder George Conway has been the talk of the town (er, country) ever since she broke the news of her mother's COVID-19 diagnosis last Friday.
While, on the one hand, Claudia's TikToks have led to multiple hot takes declaring the limits of said videos (did anyone actually think they were going to "save democracy" or "save [us] from Trump"?), they have also given rise to delightful memes imaging her life on the inside, getting scoops from her mother and accessing government secrets.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
4. The Fly On Mike Pence's Head
The meme
During the one and only vice presidential debate on Wednesday night, a fly landed on Mike Pence's head. And just like that, the internet had found its Wednesday evening muse. Before the inevitable 'Saturday Night Live' spoof, memes had already begun flying in all directions.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. 'Emily In Paris'
The meme
Last week, Netflix released "Emily in Paris," a show starring Lily Collins as a woman whose employer transfers her to Paris despite the fact that she speaks no French. The show, the latest from "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, immediately made waves and inspired a lot of mockery, criticism and memes for perpetuating stereotypes of French people and because of its tired American-in-Paris trope. A prestige show this is not, but it's safe to say that, at least, "Emily in Paris" and the memes that poke fun at it provide a relatively harmless distraction compared to the other things we're currently dealing with. And for that, we'd like to say merci (sorry, had to do that).
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Feeling Really Good
The meme
Following his coronavirus diagnosis and brief stint at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he was leaving the hospital and that he was "feeling really good!" He added, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."
Trump's Pollyannaish tweet drew scorn, with some calling it his "worst tweet ever," and offended many COVID-19 survivors and those who've lost loved ones to the disease.
Netizens poked fun at the tweet by juxtaposing the president's words with various things on the brink of doom.
Examples
Honorable Mention: The Spin-Off
Subsequently, Trump tweeted in all caps that he was "FEELING GREAT!"…
… which spawned its own series of memes.
James Crugnale
1. How It Started/How It's Going
The meme
This began as a wholesome meme for couples to show off their relationship progress and ultimate success, from screenshots of early texts to photos of engagements or even babies.
Sweet... but a little too sweet. It didn't take long for the meme to become a lot more playful — and a lot more realistic.
Examples
After all, happy photogenic couples already have Instagram. Leave Twitter to the rest of us.
Molly Bradley
