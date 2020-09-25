The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "I made a new friend" from "Donnie Darko," Da Vinky, "Among Us" and every straight couple in Brooklyn.

4. 'I Made A New Friend' From 'Donnie Darko'

The meme

In the 2001 psychological thriller "Donnie Darko," Jake Gyllenhaal's character reveals to his psychiatrist that he's made a new friend. He clarifies, however, that his friend is of the imaginary sort.

Netizens, especially Animal Crossing fans, picked up on this seemingly random scene and began to add their own imaginative captions about what kind of friend they have just made.



Examples



3. 'Among Us'

The meme

A few months ago, "Among Us," a multiplayer online mystery game in which players try to guess who among them is an imposter, started to blow up in popularity. Maybe it was because COVID-19 was forcing people to stay indoors and play games with their friends remotely, or maybe it was the simple but intriguing design of the game, which had players engage in detective work and accuse each other of being the imposter.

As someone who has played the game numerous times with friends over the past few months, I can attest that the game is indeed addictive, perhaps because in the game, everyone seems suspect, or as "Among Us" players would like to say, "pretty sus."

The popularity of the game has inspired many memes, most of which riff on its dynamics, namely distrusting everybody and being ready to accuse/deceive/backstab (sometimes all of these at once) your fellow players at the drop of a hat.



Examples



Among Us proves how unreliable eye witness testimony really is.



2. Every Straight Couple In Brooklyn

The meme

To be completely honest, this meme is neither new (the below example is from April) nor ubiquitous (it's about one borough of one city), but some great iterations have popped up on my timeline over the course of the last week, and there's no one I like roasting more than straight people, and straight men in particular. Thus the meme's entry into this week's Memes, Ranked.

This is what every straight couple in Brooklyn looks like https://t.co/a4qrxaHBEc — haze (@thickangela) April 3, 2020

Not one to make fun of other people's appearances, I'm going to let the below examples do the talking. However, I would simply note the, shall we say, relative attractiveness of the female half of the couple to that of the male. That's all.



Examples



every straight couple in brooklyn looks like this pic.twitter.com/zvqGPzzW4Q — Art Cai (@fartcai) September 17, 2020

every stRaIgHt COuPLE In brOokLYN pic.twitter.com/5EjeIlDThs — Sabrina Imbler (@aznfusion) September 23, 2020

How I see every straight couple in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/76hvzVJKK6 — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) September 22, 2020

1. Da Vinky?!

The meme

So there are these twins on TikTok, Chris and Patrick Voros (@vorostwins). They post a lot (a LOT) of twin-themed content, some of it pretty ridiculous, but some of it surprisingly wholesome.

But what really thrust them into the mainstream is a video they made using a filter that presents them with some pretty basic questions to answer. They answer a bunch of questions and get every single one of them wrong, but one question in particular elicited an answer that has dug its claws into the hivemind of the internet:

been thinking about this for a month now pic.twitter.com/zZ82RoZptY — caro🤠 (@cooldetat) September 15, 2020



Examples



Now that you've seen this, it's going to plague you in the same way it's plagued all of these people:

can't sleep. twin white men saying "Da Vinky?" video haunting me — chloe moriondo ✿ (@kidzwithbugz) September 18, 2020

Da Vinky……….didn't Armie Hammer play them in The Social Network? — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 20, 2020

Do I have to have seen Paddington 1 to understand the nuances of the plot of Paddington 2 — candy corb (@samcorb) September 19, 2020

it's not delivery, it's da vinky — brooke (@villagethot) September 24, 2020

i will crack the da vinky code. — lo (@fruit_eatr) September 17, 2020

As absurd and haunting as the audio of this video is, it's also kind of delightful. The exact unison of tone and inflection, their sheer perplexedness, the fact that neither twin seems to have heard of "Da Vinky" in the first place: truly the timeline palate-cleanser we needed this week.

