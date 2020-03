The Manchester derby was all but wrapped up. With his team one-nil down and with only a few seconds remaining, Manchester City's Brazilian goal-keeper Ederson gifted his opponent a goal.

Scott McTominay pounced on a poor pass and sent the ball straight into the back of the net from long-range.

IT WAS DREAMLAND FOR MCTOMINAY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqgIuKOi3k — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 8, 2020

[Via NBC Sports Soccer]