Someone Spotted A Hair-Raising Sequence In The New Marvel Movie Being Filmed In San Francisco
The new Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was rumored to be filming in the streets of San Francisco this week.
How heart doctor Eric Tool used his social media account to kill off Trump's October surprise.
Never walk into a McDonalds disappointed again.
"Hi, hi, I didn't want to cut in line, but I have somewhere to be."
Here are the winners of the 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year competition, a "platform for the world's very best weather photography, depicting weather in its widest sense."
As society gets richer, people chase the wrong things.
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
"Boi" used to be a queer identity term, especially for people of color. But meme culture is changing that.
The dessert kingdom, television's delectable oasis, must be saved.
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
There are people who feel totally fine literally jerking off at work and collecting a comfortable paycheck, while the media underclass writes SEO posts in a permanent stress-crouch position for barely enough money to cover rent.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
The humor site has survived it all: new owners, layoffs, a culture war. Now a worker-owned cooperative, it needs to update its voice — and bring home the bacon.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
This thing didn't have to be legit spicy.
Fighting — and adapting to — the coronavirus in Illinois has been costly. So far, state agencies have spent more than $1.6 billion in federal and state COVID-19 funding since late March, buying everything from face masks to Subway sandwiches.
The joint political ad featuring Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson has a strikingly different tone than other ads we've seen so far this year.
How a secret deal may have sealed the fate of the extinction of major Canadian car brands.
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
Daveed Diggs on why the Frederick Douglass we meet in Ethan Hawke's Showtime miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," adapted from James McBride's novel, made him change his mind about playing a role he turned down several times before.
While rare, this does happen time to time, dogs being born with green fur because they're stained by meconium, the infant dog's first feces.
Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones — flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later. Then the FBI investigated him.
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.
This guy absolutely put his heart into this cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."
Bethesda's "wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle" experiences are exactly what I need right now.
A tour inside the Prescott Gateway Mall, a shopping center with mostly all closed shops in Prescott, Arizona.
Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which finds and reports security vulnerabilities, told TechCrunch he guessed the president's account password and was successful on the fifth attempt.
A $112,000 version will be available in late 2022.
A YouTuber constructs an extremely small off-grid house raised up off the ground on cedar post stilts in the forest.
And many cities aren't ready for the onslaught.
A new book collects photographs of male romance over the course of a century — with many images taken secretively so the lovers didn't get caught.
If we have to hear Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" one more time, we're going to cry.
Somethings weren't meant to be seen in 1000fps in 4K. If this doesn't convince you of the effectiveness of masks, nothing will.
In early March, I headed to the California desert to explore my emotions and learn "healthy masculinity" with a group of men.
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
Look, you only need to eat a single chip to live up to the challenge, but it's ridiculously spicy. Only serious heat lovers need apply.
A talk with the Nobel Prize winner's biographer about the writer's 1960 drive across the country.
Here's what the difference in camera performance is between the latest iPhone models.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
Focusing on the 10 major fast-food companies in the US, Eater dug into campaign donation data to see how much money from CEOs, employees and PACs ends up in Republican and Democrat hands.
Different languages tell the time in interesting ways around the globe.
In the 1950s, the residents of Mosinee, Wisconsin, staged a coup to warn of the dangers of the red menace. The lessons of that historical footnote have never been more relevant.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.