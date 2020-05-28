Marvel superfan Tony Goldmark had a lot of time on his hands during the quarantine, and he really put it to good use here, breaking down the exact chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a scene-by-scene chart.

Now, a few caveats. Obviously, this only covers the 23 MCU movies so far. No ABC or Netflix TV shows, no shorts, no deleted scenes.



I only counted flashbacks when they could be easily isolated from their respective film's "present." pic.twitter.com/p1DBfdDXXU — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Later, in the same thread, Goldmark made a few adjustments to his list after reconsidering the chronological order of the time heist scenes that take place in "Endgame":

…And then all the 2014 time heist scenes.



So here, after a brief skimming through Endgame, is a final screencap, expanding on the triple-digit items. Happy skipping! pic.twitter.com/s5Rn3aYKO0 — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

To say this is a labor of love would be putting it lightly. We marvel at the time and commitment it took to compile such a gargantuan sequencing of events, and if you want to see the whole order in one list, you can read it from Goldmark's article here at Comic Book Herald.



[Via Twitter]