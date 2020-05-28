Here's A Genius Chart That Puts All 23 Marvel Movies In Chronological Order Scene By Scene
Marvel superfan Tony Goldmark had a lot of time on his hands during the quarantine, and he really put it to good use here, breaking down the exact chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a scene-by-scene chart.
Later, in the same thread, Goldmark made a few adjustments to his list after reconsidering the chronological order of the time heist scenes that take place in "Endgame":
To say this is a labor of love would be putting it lightly. We marvel at the time and commitment it took to compile such a gargantuan sequencing of events, and if you want to see the whole order in one list, you can read it from Goldmark's article here at Comic Book Herald.
[Via Twitter]