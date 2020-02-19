A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.

Business Robbery at Canes. This is the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at Mid City Mall Saturday night. The two Elizabethtown Police Department officers went from enjoying their meal to chasing the suspect in the Highlands and making the arrest with 5th Division officers. Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

According to WDRB, the robber was pursued by the two police officers and apprehended a few blocks outside of the establishment.



