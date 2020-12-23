Maria Bartiromo Got Punked By An Animal Rights Activist Who Claimed To Be The CEO Of Smithfield Foods
Maria Bartiromo is having a bad day.
The Fox Business anchor had two critical profiles, one from the Los Angeles Times and one from the Washington Post, come out on the same day with the same headline: "What happened to Maria Bartiromo?"
And then on her show today, Bartiromo was under the impression she was interviewing Dennis Organ, the CEO of Smithfield Foods. In reality, she was speaking to animal rights activist Matt Johnson of Direct Action Everywhere, who posed as the food-processing company CEO for six minutes.
During the segment, Johnson said that the food industry poses a "serious threat" in bringing on the next pandemic.
