This Map Showing The Western United States's Air Quality Index Will Make You Never Take Going Outside For Granted Again
With wildfires raging at an unprecedented scale, the entire Western United States is experiencing the most hazardous levels of particulate matter of any place on Earth.

The Environmental Protection Agency deems any air quality index exceeding 150 to be unhealthy for all people; currently, air-quality monitoring firm PurpleAir detects all of California, Oregon and Washington to be in excess of 150.

Salem, Oregon had an air quality index as high as 758 on Friday, according to Business Insider's Morgan McFall-Johnsen.

