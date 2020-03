A crafty criminal was caught on camera in Melbourne, Australia stealing a Versace necklace using a fishing rod. The man made a hole in the store's window and then slipped in the rod to snag the jewelry off a mannequin.

"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.

WATCH: Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/9S103jZjv4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020

[Via Twitter]