With more and more people taking the risk of venturing out into public (even to socially-distanced concerts) during the coronavirus pandemic, it's useful to know what the likelihood is that you'll bump into someone with COVID-19 while you're out and about.

Redditor gotWhatiNeeed crunched the numbers from the online scientific publication Our World in Data and plotted out a chart of common gathering spots and countries with differing COVID-19 case counts to determine the probability that at least one person in the gathering would be infected with the coronavirus. Based on his model, he predicted that "the average high school in the US has a 90 percent chance of at least one student having COVID-19."

The probability that at least one person in a gathering of people has COVID-19 [OC] from dataisbeautiful

Here's a useful explanation for interpreting the data visualization above:

Comment from discussion Bejoscha's comment from discussion "The probability that at least one person in a gathering of people has COVID-19 [OC]".

