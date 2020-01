'HE MIGHT NOT GET UP FROM THIS'

Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls. He handled the first blow relatively well:

It didn't all go Liam's way in that over… OUCH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NfmOcSY9XT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

But the second — punctuated by an anguished "OH NOOO" —¬†laid him low for a while, and the commentators had a good laugh about it: