Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
The English colonists who settled the so-called Lost Colony before disappearing from history simply went to live with their native friends — the Croatoans of Hatteras, according to a new book.
Looking at global temperature deviations from 0 to 2019 AD reveals a startling trend.
Decorating one's dorms takes on a new meaning this fall, especially for students attending schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has moved to remote teaching less than two weeks after re-opening.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
Automakers produced 92 million cars in 2019 and earned billions of dollars in revenue. Their earnings were so extravagant, their revenue per second is absolutely eye-popping.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence confirmed what the Mueller report could not.
Lee Kang Bin is an artist who uses coffee as his canvas.
Apple crosses $2 trillion market cap in intraday trading after stock doubled in less than five months, would be first US company to hit the mark if it maintains through the close.
Theodore Robert Wright III destroyed cars, yachts, and planes in one of the wildest insurance fraud schemes Texas has ever seen. That was only the half of it.
Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in "Death on the Nile," sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express." The murder mystery will be released in theaters on October 23.
"You can't be kissing me with that dirty mouth."
Tencent is the most important company that many Americans know the least about.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
If you're spending a lot of your free time away from wall outlets, it's worth keeping this 20,000mAh power bank handy. Depending on your phone, you can get upwards of five full charges before running out of power.
Why buy popcorn from the store when you can grow it and cook it yourself for a mere $143.
The $32 billion company was known as an icon of manufacturing innovation. Then came the mask shortage — and Trump.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
Jeff Lowe, the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, announced that the zoo is closed effective immediately and that he has forfeited his USDA exhibitors license.
Here's all the cliched tweets you see from blue check liberals all the time.
Signs of rising waters are so glaring around Maryland's Dorchester County, residents are facing difficult decisions about the future earlier than most other waterside communities on the East Coast.
Indulging in the pathos of my ruined meal was validating until it was sad, a feeling I've grown accustomed to during the pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
What in Ye's name is he doing?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday amid wildfires that have exacerbated a stifling heatwave.
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
The meme is so powerful because of the awkward status of white women.
Former special forces soldiers are flirting with a wide array of conspiracy theories, including QAnon. They also seem to be uniquely suited to pivoting to IRL violence.
Matthew Highton delved through the vaults of stock footage and valiantly attempted to recreate the iconic 1987 cartoon.
How industrial chicken farming transformed an "alternative" meat to the most consumed meat in the US.
What do you expect to see floating around in your Coca-Cola? Let's find out.
When my wife and I had a baby, all my planning became irrelevant — and I finally learned to be spontaneous.
The shocking subject matter, gleefully punning unreliable narrator and Nabokov's spellbinding sentence-level prowess combined to create a book as repulsive as it was inviting — comic and horrific and utterly absorbing.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
Universities are struggling with how to prevent tightly packed sorority and fraternity houses from turning into virus clusters.
Robert Ivan Nichols simply disappeared from his average, 1960s Midwestern life — until, using DNA, sleuths uncovered the truth. But were they digging where they shouldn't have been?
Rest in peace, old tire. You had a good run.
Russell Crowe's "Unhinged" is set to open in 44 states across the United States this week, but experts say going to an indoor movie theater is
"the last thing" we should be doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
A French town has never stopped celebrating the GIs who liberated them 75 years ago.
The Cleveland School of Rock has the time of their lives with this lively cover of a Fugazi banger.
Former presidents, ex-secretaries of state and a New York elevator operator provided some of the high points of Tuesday's second night of the Democratic National Convention — but it was Jill Biden who stole the show.
From his secret track for Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film to his dream of buying Astroworld, the rapper explains his unorthodox route to success and influence.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
The neurosurgeon took a scalpel to HUD.
A pleasant smell can be enough to lift your mood, and this extremely well-reviewed diffuser helps keep your home smelling great.
An extremely informative video about the surprisingly complex nature of color.
Spotify is down and experiencing problems loading songs. The music streaming service started hitting issues at around 8AM ET, and songs will only load for a few seconds before failing.
Navigating China's censorship and India's apps ban, Tibetan refugees rethink their dependence on WeChat.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
It's clear that human activities such as land use and fossil fuel extraction have caused ecological changes like the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. New research shows just how massive the scale of those changes are.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.