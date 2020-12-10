Leslie Jones Unloads On Anti-Maskers In MSNBC Appearance: How Does 'Seeing Bodies In A Freezer Truck' Not Break You?
Loyal MSNBC viewer and Steve Kornacki fangirl Leslie Jones made her cable news debut last night on "The Reid Out" with Joy Reid, and while there were lighter moments, it wasn't all fun and games either. Asked about the lack of economic relief from elected government officials, Jones said, "I am not as mad at them as I am mad at us, at the people, for not making them do it."
She then turned her attention to anti-maskers, asking, "Is half of our country selfish? Are y'all selfish?! Are you really not taking it seriously?"