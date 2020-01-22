How are you feeling? Stressed? Chances are the city you live in is a big part of that. (If you live in New York, you knew that already.)

If you're looking to move somewhere a little calmer than where you are (or less calm?, we're not here to judge) House Method analyzed data on the 100 largest cities to come up with a ranked list, from the city that is most likely to reduce stress — Anaheim, California — to the most stressful city: Laredo, Texas.

The data comes from the analysis of five factors in each city: commute times, the number of mental health counselors per capita, the percentage of people who exercise regularly, the percentage of people within walking distance of a public park, and the number of yoga instructors or classes available in the city. Each city was then assigned a physical wellness rank, a mental wellness rank, and an overall score, which all contributed to the cities' overall ranking.

Take a look at the top 10 cities on a map:

And here's a ranked list of the top 10 cities:

As for the bottom 10, some of the cities that are — or aren't — on the list might surprise you. (The columns from left to right: overall rank, city name, overall score, physical wellness rank, and mental wellness rank.)

Some key takeaways: California occupies four of the top 10 cities, not to mention a high percentage of the top 50. Colorado cities do fairly well, too, while many of the hotter, swampier cities toward the south — Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana — find themselves closer to the bottom of the list. This could have to do with the fact that hot weather tends to make outdoor exercise more challenging, and given that a big part of the data analyzed has to do with yoga, the less yoga-oriented cities will automatically fare less well in this particular analysis.



