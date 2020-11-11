Laura Ingraham Scolds Lindsay Graham For Begging Viewers For Money, Compares Him To A Used Car Salesman
After Fox News host Laura Ingraham suggested that Republicans donate to the Senate Leadership Fund ahead of the two upcoming Georgia runoffs, her guest Lindsay Graham interrupted with the name of his campaign website, something he did not infrequently leading up to the election.
"You wanna be the clearinghouse," Ingraham said. "Enough with the LindsayGraham.com, but we get the point. We get the point. This is like a used car salesman after a while."