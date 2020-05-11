Currently airing on ESPN, "The Last Dance," is an eight-part series that documents the final Chicago Bulls championship in 1998.

It's the first large-scale glimpse into the world of Michael Jordan at the time of his ascension as the greatest individual athlete in a team sport.

The show puts Jordan's ego, character and methods in full focus, including the not so pretty parts. MJ says watching the series will make you think he's a "bad guy."

Here are some of Jordan's most ruthless moments during his championship riddled tenure with the Chicago Bulls:

1989: The First Glimpse Of MJ

In 1989 the Bulls were predicted to lose against Cleaveland, in the first round, by three beat-writers — Sam Smith from the Chicago Tribune, Lacy Banks from the Chicago Sun-Times and Kent McDill from the Daily Herald. They each predicted different score-lines, but defeat nonetheless for Chicago. Here's Smith recalling the final series in the game:

"So he's clapping his chalk right before the decisive Game 5. He walks up in front of Lacy, who picked the Cavs in three. Michael said, 'We took care of you.' Then he walks next to Kent, who picked the Cavs in four. Michael points to him and said, 'We took care of you.' I had picked Cavs in five. So Michael points to me and says, 'We take care of you today.'

31 years ago today, Michael Jordan hit 'The Shot' over Craig Ehlo



The Bulls (+6) took down the Cavs in Game 5 to win the series!



Jordan won the game with the final shot, "They had Craig Ehlo guarding me at the time, which in all honesty was a mistake."

Ron Harper was savage for this

1992 Finals: Jordan Vs Clyde Drexler — No Competition

During the 1992 finals, in Jordan's second appearance, when asked if he considered the match-up with Portland's Clyde Drexler a game between the two best players, Jordan wasn't having it.

"Clyde was a threat. I'm not saying he wasn't a threat. But me being compared to him? I took offense to that."

"I'm not saying [Clyde] wasn't a threat. But me being compared to him, I took offense to that."



MJ didn't want to hear someone was on his level. #TheLastDance

1992: Olympics And The Dream Team

Before joining the 1992 olympics team — which became the Dream Team — Jordan had one stipulation:

"Who all gonna be there?"



His rivalry with Detroit's Isiah Thomas extended off the court and there was no love lost between the two even when it came to representing the country.

Isiah Thomas, an NBA champion himself, was obviously distraught at his omission.

It's sad when you're reliving the biggest missed opportunity of your life and it becomes a meme. Isiah Thomas deserves more respect than that.



During the dream team scrimmages Jordan was in pursuit to declare himself as the best player in the game.

The Dream Team Monte Carlo Game of 11 Hall of Famers #TheLastDance

Michael Jordan GOAT



Michael Jordan GOAT🐐

Chris Mullens

Scottie Pippen

Larry Bird

Karl Malone

Patrick Ewing



vs



Magic Johnson

John Stockton

Clyde Drexler

Christian Laettner

Charles Barkley

David Robinson



Off the court, he enjoyed playing cards with Magic Johnson and wanted to dominate in that too.

Here is Magic Johnson recalling one of their late-night card games:

"Man, I had some of my fondest memories just hanging out with Mike. We played cards every night against each other, and if I had the upper hand, he wanted to play another hour... Another hour. And then he never wants to just beat you, he wants to put his foot on your neck and just… You're not satisfied with beating me, you wanna crush me too?"

"Yep."

Bird, Magic and Jordan on the Dream Team was such a special time



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/EhVj7ZjQOW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 9, 2020

1993: Bitter About Losing The League MVP? Not So Much

After losing the league MVP in 1993 to Charles Barkley, Jordan met him in the finals. His bitterness at losing the award was at an all time high:

"I was a little bit upset that I didn't get the MVP that year, they gave it to Charles Barkley. But with that said, ok fine, you can have that... I'm having this one."

1996: 'I Had No Problem With Gary Payton'

In the 1996 NBA Finals, the Bulls faced the Seattle Supersonics. The Sonics were wildly considered the minnows in this matchup, even though they had the reigning defensive player of the year — Gary "The Glove" Payton — on their team.

Payton, who built his reputation in the league as a lock-down defender was excited to match-up against Jordan and thought he did his best to restrict MJ.

Jordan though? Watch him brush off Payton's claim with wide eyes and a comical grunt.

"The Glove? I had no problem with The Glove. I had no problem with Gary Payton."

Gary Payton thought he found a way to get to MJ … Mike wasn't sweating the Glove

1997: The Second 'Three-Peat'

In 1993, after winning three straight championships, Jordan took a 21 month hiatus from professional basketball. He returned to the team in 1995. The team won three-straight championships, again.

After winning the 1997 finals, his fifth, he was asked about the team breaking up. It was common knowledge that the team's manager, Jerry Krause and Jordan didn't get along.

MJ didn't mince his words:

"If you want to look at it from a business thing, have a sense of respect for the people who've laid the groundworks so that you can be a profitable organization."

1998: The Beginning Of The End

During 1998 pre season, when asked what the team's biggest challenge was, he remained silent and looked towards Krause's office.

During a pre-season tournament in France, the Bulls finished as champions. Jordan's teammates Ron Harper and newcomer Scott Burrell were celebrating what was going to be Burrell's "first championship."

Jordan, who was sitting next to Burrell paid no attention to the two."Hey, can I get a hug, too?" Burrell asked Jordan.

Jordan, who was laughing not even a minute before, goes deadpan.

"It don't count," Jordan said.

Burrell first "championship" had just pissed off Michael Jordan.

"I'm gonna hug Jeffery and Marcus then," Burrell said to Jordan, referencing Jordan's kids. "I won a championship. I'm gonna tell them."

"It don't count," Jordan replied again.

Jordan was not having it. After the game, the cameras caught Jordan celebrating a bit in the locker room, along with a pointed shot directed at general manager Jerry Krause.

"Phil (Jackson), keep it," Jordan said. "Don't let Jerry (Krause) get it."

1998: Kobe's First All Star Game

During the 1998 all-star game, Kobe Bryant's first, Jordan wasn't fond of Kobe's style of play, particularly after he missed four straight shots:

"After the first four attempts? If I was his teammate I wouldn't pass him the f****** ball!"

"That little Laker boy's gonna take everybody one-on-one."



MJ knew what Kobe was about before the 1998 All-Star Game even started. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/mm8XlShwwI — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2020



As you can imagine, being on Michael Jordan's team may have been more traumatizing than playing against the man himself.

The final two episodes of "The Last Dance" will air this Sunday on ESPN, starting at 9 PM ET.