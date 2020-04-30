WHAT CHIRPS IN VEGAS STAYS IN VEGAS

· Updated:

When you can hear nothing but birdsong in Vegas, you know something is up.


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DOUBLE, DOUBLE, OIL AND TROUBLE

2 diggs bloomberg.com

The industrial giant missed the shale boom, overspent on projects, and saw its debt rise to $50 billion as its stock plummeted. Behind Exxon's fall from oil juggernaut to mediocre company.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample