How Many Labrador Puppies Can Fit In A Bucket? The Answer Will Delight You
The correct answer is "you can always fit at least one more":
Late last year, Kiara Bolade earned $500 making French toast, eggs and bacon at home in her kitchen.
The tiny skull of a hummingbird-size dinosaur has been found trapped in amber, raising important questions about the evolution of birds and the surprisingly early trend toward miniaturization.
The pilum was ideally designed to take down a charging enemy — or at least take their shield away. Here's how.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
A happy accident in the laboratory has led to a breakthrough discovery that not only solved a problem that stood for more than half a century, but has major implications for the development of quantum computers and sensors.
A new website algorithmically generates photos of nude women who don't exist, but why?
We can hardly get one dog to behave this well and this guy's got a whole group doing exactly what he tells them to do.
The intricate journey of the virus that causes Covid-19.
The health and longevity of Americans are correlated to the places that they live, as illustrated in this map of the United States highlighting the counties where Americans have a life expectancy of 80 years or more.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
Glass is anything that's rigid like a crystal, yet made of disordered molecules like a liquid. To understand why it exists, researchers are attempting to create the perfect, still-hypothetical "ideal glass."
In a first-of-its-kind survey, we asked the most disenfranchised people in America who they would vote for and what matters to them.
Paris makes our hearts sing, so we simply cannot pass up this Lego set. Featuring the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and more, this collection of brickified architecture deserves a place of prominence on our shelves.
There's almost always at least one signature spacecraft for any of these space-based sci-fi shows.
Your IT guys were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
Score big savings on sweet knives.
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
Adding lanes for "traffic relief" remains politically popular. But in Houston and Portland, highway expansions are facing an energized — and effective — local resistance.
Homeownership used to be part of the American dream. Now it's both a dream and a nightmare.
Right now, Covid-19 cases seem to be growing exponentially around the world. How long will that last, and how bad could this get?
In the latest #MeToo story to come out of the yoga world, activists are rising up against the spiritual institution that failed them.
Cruise ships are producing as much particulate matter as a million cars.
After petitions for Keanu Reeves to play the beloved character, fans think Revan might finally become part of official canon.
Even if you're paying for decent internet, there's always that one corner of the house where Netflix stutters and buffers.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
"Video game history doesn't know how to make sense of her except to single her out."
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
Sitting 1 meter apart, staying away from family, keeping the kids out of school — extraordinary times are requiring extraordinary measures.
Earlier this month, Weinstein was convicted of two of five charges against him: criminal sexual assault for an attack in 2006 on former "Project Runway" production assistant Mimi Haley, and third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on aspiring actress Jessica Mann.
Honestly, she deserves the sleep. Let her have this.
The fact is, despite four decades of evolving technology, video conferencing is a sort of low-level magic that still konks out half the time. Here's why.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
For generations, a mythical beast has been said to lurk in the depths of Okanagan Lake. But now a new view on British Columbia's most revered serpent is taking hold.
Hundreds of messages posted on Usenet known as the Markovian Parallax Denigrate continue to flummox internet historians. Here's what we know about them.
Most signs are rectangular. Others are round. But an octagon? You almost never see those. How'd this happen?
There's "reality TV" and then there's "the Bachelor's parents telling him and the woman he chose that their relationship is doomed in front of a live studio audience."
China, Italy and other regions have placed aggressive controls on freedom of movement to curb outbreaks. what role transportation plays in spreading the disease in modern megacities? Can these measures be effective?
The legend of Gus Weiss, hero of the Cold War, ends 11 stories below the balcony of his condo at the Watergate complex in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2003. A broken corpse on the sidewalk.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
Turns out, the Escobar Fold is just a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker — and that's not even the strangest part.
Coronavirus is totally new to us, and there are still a lot of questions to answer. At what point should you go to a clinic or ask for testing? When do you need to self-quarantine, and for how long? Who needs to be in a hospital, and who can ride things out at home?
While campaigning in Michigan, presidential hopeful Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a voter over guns.
The recent stock market sell-off is especially scary when you have no idea what you're doing.
The former vice president handily defeated Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan's primary — where Sanders won in 2016 — as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri.
This may be the Platonic Ideal of an internet cat video.