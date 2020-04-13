'KYLE, YOU'RE TALKING TO EVERYONE, BUD'

With races suspended due to the pandemic, pro drivers around the world have turned to competitive online racing games to entertain fans. Turns out it also gives them more opportunities to, uh, inadvertently broadcast racist language to those fans.

Driver Kyle Larson appeared to think his mic was off during an iRacing event over the weekend, saying "You can't hear me? Hey n*****":


Larson apologized later, but he was promptly suspended without pay by his racing team and NASCAR.


