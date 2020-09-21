Kid Can't Stop Climbing Furniture, So His Parent Built Him This Instead
At 15 months old, he's already a better climber than most of us.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
At 15 months old, he's already a better climber than most of us.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
In May, the Trump administration seized a $3 million transformer on its way to Colorado. What happened to it, and where is it now?
You might not make a million dollars, but hackers are making good money from reporting vulnerabilities.
At 15 months old, he's already a better climber than most of us.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Doug Schultheis spent hours on arts and crafts supplies to produce this strange, "South Park"-esque animated short film.
Over 30 years in the making, and now bankrolled by the world's richest man, it's a Jules Verne-worthy project that Jeff Bezos himself had to be a part of.
It's hard to imagine that anything literally hanging from utility poles across Manhattan could be considered "hidden," but throughout the borough, about 18 miles of translucent wire stretches around the skyline, and most people have likely never noticed.
From Netflix to Amazon Prime to Disney+, here's a very candid trailer of every platform battling each other out in the streaming wars.
June DeYoung, a Hollywood-based "psychic to the stars" who has worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ellen Degeneres, on the future of whiskey.
The mystery of why an entire village lost its broadband every morning at 7:00 AM was solved when engineers discovered an old television was to blame.
The best babysitter is the laidback kind.
"It looks like football training, but in suits."
Thirty years after its release, there hasn't been another film that asks more from its audience — yet rewards them with so much for their efforts.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
How is she able to keep a straight face while doing this?
Shortages have hit all kinds of major appliances: dishwashers, dryers, dehumidifiers, even some of the microwaves. That's because the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into both their supply and demand.
Someone has to clean and fix the windows of One Liberty Place, one of the tallest buildings in Philadelphia.
Epidemics of forest-felling diseases are on the rise thanks to globetrotting pathogens that slip through even the best defenses. To prevent further losses, scientists are turning to high-tech surveillance and detection, even canine noses.
Near the middle of the Cold War, in the early days of the space race, the US hatched a plan to detonate a nuclear bomb on the moon.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
Martin Amis and Salman Rushdie discuss.
Understanding how the algorithm achieves its accuracy matters even if you're not interested in TikTok or the short video space because more and more, companies in all industries will be running up against a competitor whose advantage centers around a machine learning algorithm.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"She calls him her hero and he calls her his princess. He started kindergarten today and she waited outside for him to get home all afternoon."
And it's an insight into the changing world of organized crime.
Michelin's "Pilot Sport Pax" tires are specifically designed for the Bugatti Veyron — a $2 million car.
Since 1982, Robert Wardhaugh has been hosting the same game of Dungeons & Dragons in Ontario, Canada. Over nearly four decades, it has grown to be bigger than he could have ever expected.
The classics are still the classics, but the canon keeps getting bigger and better.
When Spotify signed "The Joe Rogan Experience" to an exclusive multi-year distribution deal earlier in the summer, the company's stock price soared briefly, illustrating both the extent to which investors valued its bet on exclusives as well as Rogan's unlikely standing as a legitimate media phenomenon.
This is the story of how a 37-story skyscraper at 20 Fenchurch Street, also know as the "Walkie Talkie" building, become known for accidentally melting cars.
Weeks before lockdown, I made a whirlwind tour of Istanbul's public baths. It was a crash course in pleasure that helped me understand what we've lost since.
Need some extra space for 4K videos on your phone, or more games on your Nintendo Switch? This well-reviewed 256GB micro SD card from Samsung is $15 off.
The Nike Alphafly is designed to be the fastest running shoe ever made and has a carbon plate that's garnered some mixed reactions from the running community. Youtubers What's Inside take a peek into the technology used to make it.
Every relationship is long-distance now — and that's a good thing.
A conversation from Noam Chomsky and Robert Pollin's new book "Climate Crisis and the Global Green New Deal."
We're already getting teary-eyed, and we've only seen the trailer. "Supernova" is scheduled to be released on November 27.
"It's really hard to think about recovery, or putting down substances, when your basic human needs aren't being met."
The day the Apple debuted the iPhone was the day Google engineers realized they would have to start over with their design.
At last year's US Open, Charles Howell III told a story that might have ended his career. Now, he says he's a changed man.
Here's what it's like to live on Fisher Island, where the average income is $2.2 million.
Other languages, like French, have a formal and informal way of addressing another person. English only has "you." Why is that?
The website has become the go-to source for information on local schools, entwining itself in how people buy homes.
Here's the behind the scenes of a key stunt used in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum." Reeves' stunt double Jackson Spidell took quite the leap of fate.
The CDC recommends 6 feet or more, the WHO about half that distance, but experts say the science is far from settled.
Many residents of Martin county, Kentucky, won't drink their tap water, a legacy of years of mismanagement.
The video was filmed over the course of eight days and captures the growth of grass from its germination.
We all want to know how to live longer, but is a prolonged life a healthy, happy one? One Vogue writer looks at the science that says it might be possible.
It's not easy doing a ransom demand over Zoom when you have a bad Wifi connection.
As dance studios closed because of COVID-19, Dance Church launched a streaming platform. Now it's become one of the biggest workout classes of quarantine.
Colleges are torn apart when faculty are punished and publicly vilified for accidentally giving offense.