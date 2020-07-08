Kid Gives Oscar-Winning Performance Pretending To Be Injured By Swing
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
[Via Twitter]
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Arizona's governor claimed "it's safe out there." Then coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
It's been so strong that a beach has sunk into the water.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How is a freshly-arrived publicist going to handle the difficult job of dealing with the reactions of Harper's Magazine's "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate"?
I can spit anywhere I want. I can smoke big-ass cigars. I can grit my teeth to show that I'm not exactly happy with how close you're getting to my PT Cruiser.
Futon salesman Jason Padgett cared little about anything beyond partying and chasing girls, then one fateful night changed him forever.
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
UK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering COVID-19 patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions.
If racism were thought of as a mental disorder, would it help the efforts to make the world a less racist place, or make them harder?
Well, well, well, the prodigal human returns.
J-L Cauvin returns with his extraordinarily spot-on impression of Donald Trump with another hilarious bit in response to Mary Trump's tell-all book.
Kanye West's Fourth of July declaration, via Tweet, that he was running for president lit the internet on fire, even as pundits were trying to discern how serious he was. Over the course of four rambling hours of interviews on Tuesday, the billionaire rapper turned sneaker mogul revealed many things.
Steak lovers will adore Otto Lite, the German Design Awardee that quickly heats and precisely cooks steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. Get it for $200 off now at just $699.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
President Trump's niece was a family outcast. Her new book casts a cold light on the relatives she describes as dysfunctional.
The real horror is the one that already exists in our daily lives.
Workers were barely getting by before the pandemic, and the situation has only grown more desperate since then.
Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday sued the Trump administration over its guidance not allowing foreign students to take online-only courses in the US this fall semester.
We could watch these guys do this for hours.
Throughout history moments of crisis have often led to moments of major change. As populations are forced to react or adapt to new circumstances, high emotions coalesce to shape new attitudes and behaviors.
Sarah Turney has tried everything over the years to find out what happened to her older sister, Alissa Turney, who disappeared without a trace in 2001.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
After four contradictory results, the author gets a reading she can trust. But what's her responsibility to people without immunity? And what happens if it doesn't last?
The action thriller stars a WWE superstar — as well as a comically sinister Kelsey Grammer and Denise Richards — and involves a head-scratching mid-air casino heist.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
We've come all this way to map a border no scientist has mapped before. We've come to find Earth's southernmost tree.
The places in the United States seeing spikes in new cases per 100,000 people, as seen July 4, 2020.
Five years ago, the flight vanished into the Indian Ocean. Officials on land know more about why than they dare to say.
Protecting your skin from the sun is a worthwhile endeavor, and you don't have to compromise the planet our your personal ethics to get it done
Either he's overthinking this or this is the greatest mystery ever.
A sprawling house or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America.
An African grey parrot named Griffin is one surprisingly smart bird.
The mood in MAGA-land: "Every shred of evidence points to a likely ass kicking."
Whether it's a zombie apocalypse or "Contagion," horror fans and the morbidly curious are better equipped to deal with a pandemic.
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
The Knicks and Kings may not have actually met in the 2002 NBA Finals, but that won't stop us from reliving Latrell Sprewell's heroics, inexplicable lineups, and a rom-com that also functions as a love letter to basketball.
How our reliance on mass-produced food increases the risk of pandemics.
It's meant to be a comedic skit, but it also feels eerily resonant in these times.
Prior to the pandemic, Generation Z had offered the prospect that inequality in America might finally narrow, at least by some measures. Now, with economists expecting that youth will suffer the greatest coronavirus-related economic setbacks among America's workers, those hopes are dimming.
Three companies including Gate Gourmet, a global provider of airline meals, received $338 million in relief money for workers — and laid workers off anyway.
There may be plenty of fish in the sea, but you're the only one I want to dance with.
"The Volga must be our Mississippi," Hitler declared in his pursuit of Lebensraum and liquidation.
On May 12, 2020, Slack had our first significant outage in a long time. We published a summary of the incident shortly after, but this story is an interesting one, and we'd like to go into more detail on the technical issues around it.
The press conference, in Brasilia's Alvorada Palace, was to announce that the President had tested postive for COVID-19.
Response is also "speech." Without pushback, without responses and dissent, cultures stand still.
By the time coronavirus deaths start rising again, it's already too late.
Who says you have to sweat up a storm while you're mowing your lawn? There's always an easier way out.
New fossil discoveries and the most detailed analysis yet of Dilophosaurus have produced the first clear picture of what the crested dinosaur really looked like.
Inside the distinctive, largely unknown ideology of American policing — and how it justifies racist violence.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.