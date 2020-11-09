Kayleigh McEnany Gets Cut Off By Fox News Anchor During Press Conference For Spreading Election Misinformation
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto made the rare call to cut away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's claims about election fraud during a Trump campaign press conference.
Trump and his campaign have accused states in support of Biden of voter fraud for the past few days, though so far there has been no proof to these claims nor any instance of widespread fraud in recent election history.
[Via Twitter]