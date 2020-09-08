Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
If you had been in Pompeii in 79 AD, you might have tried to hunker down or escape by sea. This would be a mistake. But there is a way to safety.
Is a "sport mask" that much better than a disposable option?
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
Everyone loved "Seinfeld" until it ended. Here's why the show about nothing's ending about something put off so many people.
There's still time to get this right.
Don't bother searching through the Settings app to try to find a feature that will let you record phone calls.
Life's like a Jurassic egg. You never know what you're going to get.
"That play by Kawhi was amazing," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.
The majority of American teenagers once learned how to drive in driver's ed. Today, you won't find these staples of highway safety instruction in the classroom.
Lilly James and Armie Hammer star as newlyweds in Netflix's gothic romance "Rebecca." "Rebecca" premieres on the platform on October 21.
Gravity is unlikely to be the cause of quantum collapse, suggests an underground experiment at Italy's Gran Sasso National Laboratory.
Investors all over the world fell for the schemes of the man who called himself Khalid bin al-Saud. But the truth turned out to be more incredible than the lie.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Deepfake technology may have gone too far this time.
Subconsciously, on some level, we're all waiting for it: the leak that wrecks society and confirms what we all know already, namely that the mass transfer of our inmost secrets/shames to Facebook, Google, et. al. was never not going to end in flames. Who among us will emerge looking halfway human, let alone "good," when all of the data leaks — every text, email, voice memo?
The San Diego Zoo captured the unusual way that flamingos feed underwater.
From its origins airing the banter of bored firefighters to its robust classical programming today, Dallas's WRR-FM has filled an unusual niche on the airwaves for nearly a century.
Strangers are just friends we haven't made yet.
It's called sounding — and yes, it looks as bad as it, um, sounds.
As the physical and virtual worlds become increasingly blurred, Gucci is designing with your avatar in mind.
A digital pregnancy test is really pregnant with possibilities, as programmer Foone Turing demonstrates here.
What if the world didn't reset every time you played a game of "Risk" with your friends? There's built-in persistence in "Risk Legacy," and that gives every move much more weight.
Decades before Boston Dynamics gave us the robodog, the Army was already thinking bigger.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
The COVID-19 pandemic means far fewer fans will be in NFL stadiums this season. How will their absence impact the games and the television-viewing experience?
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
Companies are trying to manipulate online feedback — and one-star reviews have become the latest weapon.
It took me 15 minutes to decide that what I needed to do during the pandemic was learn how to skateboard.
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Featuring flaying, disembowelment and a huge amount of disgusting squelch, we count down Rick and Morty's most stomach-churning deaths so far.
Desperate to find alternative ways to calm her nerve pain, Fiza Pirani was determined to finally escape the shallow end and find new relief.
Some dogs are deep in sleep at 1:00 AM. Not this dog.
After two decades in a filing cabinet and three next to a parking lot in Baltimore, the author returns to New York.
New shows come to the streaming giant all the time — too many to ever watch them all. We're here to help.
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
Ahead of a plethora of new releases, San Diego noise lord Justin Pearson revisits the bizarre TV hoax that put The Locust on the map.
In an excerpt from the new book "Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison," a former Navy lawyer speaks about his decision to leak classified information on detainees at the infamous prison.
The best music is the kind where everyone is just having a blast.
It seems like in the past few years the only movies Hollywood has churned out are remakes or sequels, but just how accurate is this popular conception that Hollywood movies are getting less creative?
Physicians Premier ER charged Dr. Zachary Sussman's insurance $10,984 for his COVID-19 antibody test even though Sussman worked for the chain and knows the testing materials only cost about $8. Even more surprising: The insurer paid in full.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
A KGB manual, published in English for the first time, reveals how Soviet spies infiltrated Western governments in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
COVID-19 has plunged us all into temporal disorientation. Here's why.
New design, new sizes, 5G, all-OLED and more.
A ship carrying Dutch masterpieces for the empress sank to the bottom of the sea. Centuries later, a wreck hunter and his team tried to find it.
Just because a vault has "Fort Knox" labeled on it doesn't mean it's secure.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
