THE WEST WING

The results are in, and Kanye West received over 60,000 votes for president during the 2020 election.

While the rapper's quixotic presidential bid fell dramatically short, he still qualified to be on the ballot in 12 states. West racked up thousands of votes across the United States, having the most success in Tennessee, where he earned 10,195 votes, or 0.3% of the state's total vote. Redditor Dremarious scoured the data from The Washington Post and mapped out where West drew the most support.

States Kanye West Received Votes In [OC] from dataisbeautiful

West's bid was not cheap. According to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, he ended up spending $10.3 million on his presidential run, even cutting a pricey campaign ad calling upon supporters to write in his name.

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

