Before Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration festivities were set to start on Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, an extraordinary police chase took place around the parade route.

Fortunately, local authorities were successfully able to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver, and the man was arrested. Watch the play-by-play below:

The play by play here, MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/bfkU8Pk8cN — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) February 5, 2020

Here's another angle of the successful PIT maneuver — showing just how close the spectators were:

Two suspects are in custody following a car chase along the parade route for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, Kansas City police said.



(📹 via @Loganmoore00) pic.twitter.com/WL7aZ5noJ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020



