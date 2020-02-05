This Car Chase Down Kansas City's Super Bowl Parade Route Had An Extraordinary Local News Play-By-Play
Before Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration festivities were set to start on Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, an extraordinary police chase took place around the parade route.
Fortunately, local authorities were successfully able to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver, and the man was arrested. Watch the play-by-play below:
Here's another angle of the successful PIT maneuver — showing just how close the spectators were:
[Via Twitter]