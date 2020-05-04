Kangaroo That Really Wants Belly Scratches Teaches Guy How To Best Scratch Its Tummy
Teach a man to scratch, and you'll get your belly scratched for a lifetime.
[Via Twitter]
Jargon such as pain points and pushback can be a much-derided feature of many workplaces. Even when so much of the country is working from home, this corporate lingo still grates. But what's the worst offender?
Whatever I am about to say about Jerry Seinfeld's new special, Seinfeld has already preempted.
"Nope, there's no start button."
Americans for Progressive Action USA filed elaborate campaign finance reports, listing vendors that were never paid and ads that never ran.
The data is pretty clear here: follow the examples of New Zealand and South Korea. Don't follow in the footsteps of the US and Sweden.
Weapons expert Mike Loades tests out an enormous medieval weapon, courtesy of The Smithsonian Channel
Take it from someone who just watched every single Disney Channel Original Movie on Disney+: You think you want to revisit a Disney Channel Original Movie from your youth. You don't.
A Florida team working with the US Air Force claims that it's built and tested an experimental model of a rotating detonation rocket engine, which uses spinning explosions inside a ring channel to create super-efficient thrust.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
A YouTuber plugged the 1980s pop song into Jukebox, by OpenAI, which basically generates music that doesn't exist and the end result is like what songs sound in our dreams.
The experience was far more vivid, more surreal, and more puzzling than I could have ever imagined, and the process of trying to figure it out took me deep into science, myth, and meaning.
As one YouTube commenter puts it, "He sounds like a moose falling down a cliff at increasing speed."
Luckin Coffee was supposed to be China's answer to Starbucks. Then an army of investigators and short-sellers got the world to wake up and smell the fraud.
The man reportedly said "Here, I will use this as a mask" and wiped his nose on a store clerk's shirt after she informed him that all customers must don masks.
The New York City Health Department issued an alert about a "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome" that has also been reported in the UK.
As the epic turns 20, Ridley Scott remembers how "Gladiator" was almost as dangerous as the actual arena.
How good is a power drill, a three-piece suit and a 99 million lumen flashlight from Wish?
Meet Bryan Salesky and the team of resourceful engineers at Argo, the little company trying to crack a big problem: safe autonomous driving.
You think only dogs can play this trick? Think again.
There's no lockdown in Sweden - I can go to bars, restaurants and even my office. But that doesn't mean I'm not worried.
Having the awareness and reaction to a car hurtling at you is definitely life saving.
Images of people in New York crowding a park and not wearing masks went viral this weekend. Here's what coronavirus experts say about parks and beach trips.
Dee Bradley Baker, voice of the giant talking rock-god Olmec from "Legends of the Hidden Temple," Daffy Duck in "Space Jam" and hundreds of other TV and movies, can mimic any animal with his phenomenal voice.
Over the weekend, I was very nearly in a head-on collision with a huge SUV in my Nissan Pao, a situation that could have ended very, very badly for me. The incident has made me think about how we talk about car safety.
We're glad that cutting a hole in the mask helps her breathe. Unfortunately, it completely defeats the purpose of the mask.
Rapid kits produce contradictory results and little peace of mind when it comes to immunity from the virus.
The fact that a lot of journalists have to contend with the situations of working from home have elevated news bloopers last month to a whole other level.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a pint-sized surprise when he pulled over a 5-year-old driver who was swerving so badly he thought the driver needed medical attention.
Ranking frozen pizzas by how long they last, in case a possible frozen pizza shortage threatens our very existence.
Google's data editor Simon Rogers discusses what's been trending during the coronavirus pandemic.
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
Are a generation of reckless unicorn startups dying — or just going into hibernation?
Blue states are imposing new COVID-19 restrictions even as red states lift lockdowns.
Philip Walker hilariously matched up this French bulldog's whines with extremely dramatic orchestral music.
The psychology behind personal space.
Musk also revealed the baby's name: X Æ A-12 Musk. This could be a joke, of course, but let us never forget that Jason Lee named his child Pilot Inspektor.
It's the movie we don't need. It's the movie we don't deserve.
Being an offensive lineman doesn't just require athletes to be muscular; it mandates that they are bigger than their bodies want to be.
Chloe and Ted Le's story shows just how difficult it is to get a plasma donation to a COVID-19 patient.
The country is witnessing the steady, uninterrupted intellectual and psychological decomposition of Donald Trump.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
It seems like everyone in the world loves "Fetch the Bolt Cutters." So why don't I? On the isolation of disconnection.
When art literally copies and pastes real life.
With my job on the Mars Color Imager, I gained a lot of perspective on our place in the solar system.
Mysterious patterns in orbits of small bodies in the outer solar system could arise from the gravity of a massive disk of icy debris rather than an undiscovered giant world.