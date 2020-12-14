A Kangaroo Standing On Its Tail Is A Weird Sight To Behold
We had no idea that kangaroos could stand on their tails to begin with.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We had no idea that kangaroos could stand on their tails to begin with.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.
We had no idea the level of artistry and precision that could come from just walking.
We had no idea that kangaroos could stand on their tails to begin with.
In calls to allies, Trump has been asking how to navigate the next two years and floated a possible trip to the Middle East.
Marleen's younger years were defined by secrecy. Now, she's going (very) public.
They say you should drink more water every day. We guess this is one way to do it.
After changing its policies to ban unverified uploaders and Mastercard and Visa's decision to drop the platform entirely, Pornhub has removed millions of videos.
Producer Frank Marshall says classic cast won't just make cameos in "Jurassic World: Dominion."
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
Long before he was president, FDR knew that the US's most powerful political alliance is between "the satisfied and the fearful."
"He liked to cuss and he liked the girls."
The reporting of snow falling in your neighborhood comes with unexpected pitfalls.
Autoimmunity may explain how the virus inflicts such widespread and unpredictable damage.
Without lyrics, "WAP" sounds slightly menacing if it were played by bards in medieval times.
Amidst a "great awakening," white Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Are liberals really doing the groundwork they claim?
Coming to terms with my sexual anorexia.
Grohl and record producer Greg Kurstin cover Drake's classic as a a part of their "Hanukkah Sessions."
The prohibition against photography has been in place for several decades, and while many assume that the no-photography rule is in place to prevent the flashing of cameras from affecting the art, the real reason dates back to the restoration of the chapel's art that began in 1980.
Not only did it glow with this innovative new form of illumination, this first glowing Christmas tree also spun around, revolving like a flashy new car at an automobile expo.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke forgot protocol and got lost in the moment for a minute.
Experiments on the International Space Station suggest spiders can weave normal-looking webs in space — they just need a surprising resource.
The first few hours are often a boring snooze. The last hour, very much not.
Abolishing the controversial democratic institution seems out of the question. But there is still a way around it.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
The nasopharyngeal swab has gotten the nickname the "brain swab." Here's how deep it goes inside your head.
Armed with a handgun, a fake ID card and disguises, Miriam Rodríguez was a one-woman detective squad, defying a system where criminal impunity often prevails.
Does it actually make your food taste better, or is it just a flex? (Both. Definitely both.)
"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccines."
Dealing with life's small frictions — bad parties, forgetful mistakes, annoying inconveniences — were a luxury I didn't appreciate until it was gone.
Remembering his first game as a Washington Wizard, at New York's Madison Square Garden in October 2001.
This insane last-second Western Michigan touchdown was too good to be true, and it wasn't, it was ruled illegal and Ball State won the game.
The Daring Diagonal Virtual Museum has officially launched, and it's a must-see experience.
While some have welcomed the COVID vaccine as a victory over the virus, Fauci warns there's another test ahead — and we could be "in a little bit of trouble" if it doesn't go well.
From the playground to a future Olympic sport?
Trump administration officials, many of whom have flouted coronavirus restrictions and downplayed the seriousness of the deadly pandemic, will soon be receiving vaccinations prioritized for healthcare.
Famed car designer Henrik Fisker is mounting a comeback seven years after his pioneering electric vehicle company collapsed.
A nifty quick explanation for the science of landing on the moon.
On a blackwater photography dive, intrepid wildlife photographer Wu Yung-sen chanced upon a rare larval Wonderpus octopus.
In the election of 1800, for the first time in US history, one party turned the executive office to another.
We're still having a hard time believing this is not actually steak.
An in-depth interview with the singer-songwriter about everything "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," recording with Bob Dylan, scrolling Tumblr and so much more
Brands like Nuggs, Behave and Offlimits are reviving cafeteria classics with a healthy twist.
Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and what the roll out strategy is going to be.
Le Carré explored the gap between the west's high-flown rhetoric of freedom and the gritty reality of defending it, in novels such as "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" and "The Night Manager," which gained him critical acclaim and made him a bestseller around the world.
Earlier this year, the startup claimed to have a revolutionary solid-state lithium-ion cell that could change EVs forever. Now it has data to prove it.
A family of coronavirus particles (Timothée Chalamet, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt) have a heated disagreement during a Christmas reunion.