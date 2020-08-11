Joe Biden Just Announced Kamala Harris As His VP Pick. Here Are All Of The Best Reactions We've Seen

After months of speculation, Joe Biden announced Tuesday afternoon that Kamala Harris would be his VP candidate in the 2020 presidential election. Biden's decision to make Harris his running mate is a historic one, as Harris is the first Black woman and the first Asian American to be a general election candidate for vice president.

Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.

Many offered their support, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

I've known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she'll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let's get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020

That day when a little girl from Oaktown became the first black woman to be a major-party vice-presidential nominee…😭



So incredibly proud of you, sis!

❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/sm4ctGCNPU — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) August 11, 2020

Celebrities of all sorts also congratulated the California senator.

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

People have also pointed out that, funnily enough, Donald Trump has supported Harris in the past.

"Harris accepted donations from money-laundering swindler with history of racial discrimination"— next Trump attack https://t.co/r8ZTIk9Lh9 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 11, 2020

Harris's alma mater, Howard University, also sent their congratulations.

From the Hilltop to Capitol Hill, congratulations to our alumna, Senator @KamalaHarris, The democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/qe4T1j2kbk — Howard University (@HowardU) August 11, 2020

And as journalist Ben Jacobs pointed out, Harris's educational background makes her selection historic as well:

Kamala Harris's selection means that the Democratic ticket will not have someone with an Ivy League degree for the first time since 1984 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 11, 2020

Some Twitter users were looking forward to seeing Harris go up against Mike Pence in the October vice-presidential debate.

.Kamala Harris is going to absolutely destroy Mike Pence in the debates and it's going to be delicious — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 11, 2020

Is Mike Pence allowed to stand on the stage alone with a woman? — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) August 11, 2020

And there were, of course, a lot of tweets about Maya Rudolph, who did a spot-on job portraying Harris on "SNL":

maya rudolph the next time lorne calls pic.twitter.com/nYSBbdtF18 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 11, 2020

maya rudolph up your fee — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 11, 2020

a summation of the next hell is everybody making the same politically neutral maya rudolph joke — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) August 11, 2020

Upon hearing the news of Harris' selection, Rudolph reportedly reacted with an uncensored "Oh shit. Ruh-roh." According to Rudolph, she's likely to return to "SNL" to reprise the role.

Harris's selection almost certainly means that some Elizabeth Warren supporters will be disappointed.

Well fellas, there goes my last shot at an excuse to break out the life size Elizabeth Warren cutout that lives under my bed pic.twitter.com/Op7sfkHiAq — A Literal Homosexual (@kyry5) August 11, 2020

And finally, while not exactly a reaction to Biden's VP pick, this is one of our favorites because it perfectly sums up the craziness of 2020 by involving one of this year's most viral memes: