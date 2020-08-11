Joe Biden Just Announced Kamala Harris As His VP Pick. Here Are All Of The Best Reactions We've Seen
After months of speculation, Joe Biden announced Tuesday afternoon that Kamala Harris would be his VP candidate in the 2020 presidential election. Biden's decision to make Harris his running mate is a historic one, as Harris is the first Black woman and the first Asian American to be a general election candidate for vice president.
Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.
Many offered their support, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
Celebrities of all sorts also congratulated the California senator.
People have also pointed out that, funnily enough, Donald Trump has supported Harris in the past.
Harris's alma mater, Howard University, also sent their congratulations.
And as journalist Ben Jacobs pointed out, Harris's educational background makes her selection historic as well:
Some Twitter users were looking forward to seeing Harris go up against Mike Pence in the October vice-presidential debate.
And there were, of course, a lot of tweets about Maya Rudolph, who did a spot-on job portraying Harris on "SNL":
Upon hearing the news of Harris' selection, Rudolph reportedly reacted with an uncensored "Oh shit. Ruh-roh." According to Rudolph, she's likely to return to "SNL" to reprise the role.
Harris's selection almost certainly means that some Elizabeth Warren supporters will be disappointed.
