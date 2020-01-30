This 1994 Clip Of Julia Stiles Dropping Hacker Knowledge In 'Ghostwriter' Is '90s TV Gold
Julia Stiles has had a long career as an actress, but let's forget about her most iconic movies "Save the Last Dance" and "10 Things I Hate About You" for a second and face the facts here — the crowning achievement of her career is this moment in "Ghostwriter" when her character drops some serious hacker knowledge to the awe of all her gobsmacked peers:
And it's true, folks. You can't truly understand hackers or the internet, of course, if you have never jammed with "the console cowboys in cyberspace."
[Via Twitter]