Why Are These Episodes Of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' Missing From Spotify?
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has officially moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.

Many of the missing episodes involve controversial guests like Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes, who have been permanently banned from various social media sites for spreading conspiracy theories or promoting hate. Conversely, a few of the missing episodes feature seemingly innocuous guests like Nick Kroll and Tommy Chong.

Rogan had previously said that the entire library of past episodes would be available on the streaming service.

Digg has reached out to Spotify for comment on the omission.

