Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Reunite With This Delightful Duet
This is the only "Jurassic Park" sequel we needed.
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.
The White House's new science adviser says: nothing. The science disagrees.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
Simple headlines obscure the complex realities of abuse, sex work and the real threats to American children.
The El Dorado Fire in Southern California burned through 7,050 acres and was 5 percent contained.
Some people snack while they cook. This kid cooks while snacking.
An investigation into whether chemical sunscreens are bad for you and whether the chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
With his seventh Christopher Nolan collaboration hitting theaters (maybe?) soon, let's look back at the beloved British movie icon's career highlights (well, mostly).
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Northwestern University researchers built a Game Boy that doesn't require batteries at all, just sunlight.
During the 1970s and 80s, eight US-backed military dictatorships jointly plotted the cross-border kidnap, torture, rape and murder of hundreds of their political opponents. Now some of the perpetrators are finally facing justice.
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
A slow, careful burn insulated Kule Loklo against a fearsome wildfire.
Paul Saltzman was 24 when he studied with the Beatles under the Maharishi in Rishikesh, India. His new film, "Meeting The Beatles In India," chronicles the eye-opening experience.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
The messages wishing me a gruesome death arrive slowly at first and then all at once.
"People were surprised by how I dressed or that I didn't have a PhD. But all of it is who I am."
Sliding into the long weekend like.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
While some people troll scammers as a public service to prevent people from being victimized, others are simply out for laughs.
Thanks to frenetic cinematography, blink-and-you'll-miss-it editing, and a reliance on verbal exposition that's marred by the movie's muffled sound mix, even those who like the film have to admit they have no idea what's going on half the time.
A large group were evacuated from the Mammoth Pool after the Creek Fire engulfed large parts of the area and the surrounding road.
How misogyny in online forums turns into real-life violence.
Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.
It really depends on what you're looking for but after an overall assessment of what's available, the Craftsman shop vac is a solid option.
Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them?
Urban designer Eran Ben-Joseph charts the evolution of the humble parking lot.
Blake spoke publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.
Gio Reyna is forging his own way through soccer as a rising star for Borussia Dortmund, but the US playmaker has a big family urging him on, too.
A year after he died, the Angels pitcher's widow and mother open up on his death and how they're coming to terms with what happened and why.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
Amazon is showering us with discounts on gaming laptops, furniture, smart home gear, office supplies and more.
Children in minority communities are much more likely to become infected and severely ill. Many have parents who are frontline workers, experts say.
Once we hear a good story, it's difficult to correct it in our brains.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
It's hard to tell which drugs are dangerous and which are revolutionary.
After coming home from the vet and getting his belly shaved, Zeus did not want to go for a car ride.
This fall, with museums and galleries starting to carefully reopen in the flesh, comes "100 Drawings From Now." Everything in it has been made by artists working in lockdown.
As demand for air conditioning rises, the question of how to make the technology sustainable will become all the more important.
Mark Gray has a futuristic alternative to face masks that might turn some heads.
Recent major surveys show that reductions in genomic complexity — including the loss of key genes — have successfully shaped the evolution of life throughout.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
The 16th Century Italian painter used his unique perspective of light to bring his intricate scenes to life and breathe new meaning into art.
