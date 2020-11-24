This Woman Couldn't Stop Laughing After Watching The Unintentionally Hilarious Romantic Moonlit Scene From 'Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story'
If you've been paying attention to Rudy Giuliani over the past few weeks, dreamy seducer of women wouldn't seem like a keen descriptor.
But that's how James Woods portrayed Rudy Giuliani in the 2003 made-for-TV biopic "Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story." At the time, Woods was praised for his performance, and Giuliani was known more as America's mayor than hapless Borat prank victim.
Upon rewatch, there's one scene from the TV movie that is quite hilarious in hindsight.
[Via Twitter]