The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is having one heck of a rookie year, dishing out highlight reel plays with regularity. On Tuesday against the Rockets, he squeezed two (at least) into a single game.

First, this insanely casual assist on a fast break:

Watch that play from Ja Morant to Jaren Jackson Jr for the slam with @aa000G9's reaction on video pic.twitter.com/iWEwMwRTwk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 15, 2020

To close out the 2nd quarter, he went behind the back and hung in the air to set up an alley oop:

Later, he froze James Harden in his tracks and nailed a step-back three: