Leaked iPad Air 4 Manual Shows Massive, Long-Awaited Changes Including New Full-Screen Design

Big changes are in store for the new iPad Air 4. A leaked Spanish language manual, shared on Twitter by DanRui and obtained from Xiaohongshu, is giving us our first glimpse of the new tablet. The revamped design allegedly includes a full-screen display and USB-C connectivity, but no home button.

The biggest update is the absence of Apple's traditional home button, which in recent years has also been used to initiate Touch ID. The iPad appears to be following the iPhone model.

This also means that Touch ID will now be associated with the power button, positioned on top of the device. The manual says: "Touch ID with the top button to unlock the iPad Air."

The manual also suggests that USB-C will be its main connecting cable and that it will feature a smart connector on the back for accessory attachments.

MacRumors reports that Apple registered seven new iPads with the Eurasian Economic Commission in late August. They previously reported that Apple might delay the iPhone 12 launch, with a new iPad and Apple Watch releasing before that.