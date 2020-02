The Iowa caucuses situation has extended into its second week, but at least it's brought us this moment of levity, as the Iowa Democratic Party sign falls off the podium while IDP chair Troy Price attempts to explain why erroneously calculated sheets can't be fixed:

IDP Chair Troy Price answers question about why the party can't change mathematical problems on the caucus night worksheets in the results: pic.twitter.com/o8z0dV9bcO — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 10, 2020

At this rate, we're going to find out we're actually watching the secret eighth season of "Veep."



[Via Twitter]