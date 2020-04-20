Here's A Brilliant Parody Of Every Introvert's Reaction To The Coronavirus
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
[Via Twitter]
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
The reactor used molten lead-bismuth for coolant, which meant it turned into a brick if it stopped circulating, but gave big power for its size.
Zai sticks in your mind like a celebrity — a live-action anime heroine, an Instagram avatar come to life — except she's not. She's not even close. And the more time you spend with her, the mystery of why only deepens.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
The New England Journal of Medicine has published a horrifying account of a health care executive going to extraordinary lengths to evade what appear to be mafia tactics by the federal government in order to obtain personal protective equipment.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
April 2019 was a simpler time. Americans wanted to know what a black hole was, who was playing in the Final Four and how many episodes of "Game of Thrones" there were.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Your phone is riddled with germs. Clean it up and prevent the spread of germs with this clever UV-cleaning tool. Plus, it charges your phone while you're disinfecting it. Right now, it's 15 percent off at just $37.99.
It may be a surprising revelation, but it turns out you can't name a folder, an image or a text file "Con" on a Windows machine.
The coronavirus didn't break America. It revealed what was already broken.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan show the challenges of fighting this pandemic.
Over 100 miles from Reno, 240 miles from Sacramento, and hundreds of miles from anywhere else I'd ever been lies one of the darkest places in the country, tucked away from the bleeding glow of civilization.
To protest the stay-at-home-orders, drivers attempted to clog certain roads in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.
"I have to say I am more than a little disappointed with this."
Amazon-owned Whole Foods is quietly tracking its employees with a heat map tool that ranks which stores are most at risk of unionizing
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Just examine all the predictions we made during 9/11 and the Great Recession.
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
Only Jordan was a better all-around player in the '90s... and that was debatable.
Did Nintendo composer Koji Kondo hide an Easter egg inside Super Mario Bros.?
In which we delve into the world of user interface design — and how it's all gone downhill.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Should Las Vegas's machine-gun rental industry be the future liberals want for assault weapons?
Will it result in a big bang or a whimper as snow meets detonated dynamite?
It turns out that having 15,000 fewer accidents per month can save the state some cash.
As confirmed COVID-19 deaths surpass 150,000, clinicians and pathologists are struggling to understand the damage wrought by the coronavirus as it tears through the body.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?
This is life in the time of coronavirus, where a 46-year-old woman from Indiana is stuck self-quarantining with her husband, one month after he asked for a divorce.
Jacinda Ardern's leadership style, focused on empathy, isn't just resonating with her people; it's putting the country on track for success against the coronavirus.
Frozen times call for desperate measures.
From 3D-printed health pastilles to self-electrocuting muscle spasms, I lived how Instagram wanted me to live. Until I had to make it stop
Brent Underwood says he is "definitely socially isolating, at least."
It's not every day that we see a video of a cow being chased into a pool by dogs and then being rescued by cowboys.
Antoine Yates spent three years living peacefully inside his NYC apartment with his 'roommate' — a 450-pound Siberian tiger named Ming. Until that is, Ming's animal instincts kicked in, and he mauled Yates in the middle of their kitchen.
We don't want glory. We just want our jobs to be protected — in every sense.
Just a typical day in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Witness the mighty power of the Desktop PCB Milling Machine as it wittles an aluminum cube into a replica of Mount Rainier.
Cafes bustled with customers, parks teemed with sunbathers, and the first Apple store to reopen outside China had lines snaking out the door as many South Koreans — almost all wearing masks — emerged from months of self-isolation.
With the Paycheck Protection Program already out of money, the burger chain says other restaurateurs need its loan more than it does.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
The sprawling New Jersey nursing home, which was chronically short of staff and protective equipment, quickly fell prey to the coronavirus.
It would be interesting to look at locations of the American popular imagination, as seen in movies and TV, mapped against regional tax breaks for the film industry.