The vast size of space — and humanity's relative smallness compared to it all — will never fail to blow our minds, but so do images that capture how we've started to leave a mark beyond Earth.

This shot, from space photographer Andrew McCarthy, does just that, capturing the transit of the ISS across the moon from McCarthy's vantage point from his backyard in Sacramento, California:



We've featured McCarthy's stellar work (pun intended) before, and you should go check out more of his photos on his Instagram.



[Via Instagram]