Comedian Does A Brilliant Parody Of How Instagram Posts Have Changed Dramatically In 2020
There are a lot of caveats you have to put in your Instagram captions this day.
[Via Twitter]
The ads are everywhere. You can learn to serve like Serena Williams or write like Margaret Atwood. But what MasterClass really delivers is something altogether different.
American men are failing the pandemic.
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hItting PSA.
The Urban Air worker was supposed to catch the guy coming through the zip-line. Things, however, didn't turn out as expected.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Car doors are engineered to sound much sturdier than they really are. Welcome to the science of automobile psychoacoustics.
How a contract killer's 35-year run of murder and mayhem in California's Central Valley reflects a far more widespread injustice: The institutions that were supposed to protect a community failed it again and again.
On March 18, Cameron Butchart was the man who stopped the Ruby Princess from docking in Sydney. The subsequent hundreds of coronavirus cases and deaths could have remained on the other side of a sliding door if Butchart's decision stood.
YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to get a taste of what it would feel like to be in the middle of a shark-feeding frenzy.
The oldest-known living person is Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who is a mind-boggling 116 years old. But if you ask David Sinclair, he'd argue that 116 is just middle age. At least, he thinks it should be.
Here's how YouTuber Stuff Made harnessed explosive charges to design a baseball hat that hits the ball way faster than normal people can hit by hand.
10-year-old Nandi Bushell shows her range by covering the Joy Division hit all by herself.
A law firm webinar advised employers on how to avoid becoming a target of CODE, an organizing initiative in tech and video game industries.
Benches cleared during the seventh inning of the Astros-Athletics series finale Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston's sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
Space aliens are having a moment in America, thanks to the Blink-182 frontman's E.T.-hunting A-team. But what's his real plan?
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
In 2006, it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
A collection of new research provides more clues about where and how microplastics are spreading.
Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia's interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
"That was the craziest day of my career. I've been practicing for about 22 years, and I've done urgent, emergency C-sections, but never in an ICU setting."
More than a century before Instagram, Agnes B. Marshall mastered the art of extravagant ice cream designs.
"Zelda refuses to share pretty much anything she has. Food, of course, is no exception."
Attempts to find brain structures responsible for supposed cognitive sex differences have not succeeded.
Can you have a memorable and scenic road trip in California with the pandemic continuing to be a threat? One writer found out.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
"What people need to know is we're not protesting churches. We're protesting this church."
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
As scientists race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, experts say obesity could prove an impediment — a sobering prospect for a nation in which nearly half of all adults are obese.
Slowing the coronavirus has been especially difficult for the United States because of its tradition of prioritizing individualism and missteps by the Trump administration.
The Avengers star explains why Americans should be concerned about chemicals designed to never breakdown are poisoning our water sources.
A lifelong Republican teacher turns on Trump.
Up to $1 billion in small business relief dollars went to hotel chains with more than 500 employees. One beneficiary was the client of a former aide to Sen. Susan Collins who was among many lobbying her to create this special exception.
Boone the dog has an improbable friendship with Biggie the fish.
They were known as the United States' 'rock 'n' roll' football team in a champagne era for the sport. Now, the New York Cosmos are back.
"Fresh From Poland," a vegetarian Polish cookbook, honors the country's cornucopia of traditional vegetable dishes, from its bright chopped vegetable salads to its unforgettable stuffed pierogi.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
"Rockers" is an absolutely wild movie with a backstory that's much, much wilder.
After decades in captivity and a 1,700-mile road trip from Argentina into Brazil, an Asian elephant named Mara finally gained a chance to roam.
The Borealopelta is one of the most well-preserved fossils of its kind ever found. How did it withstand the test of time?
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are marinated in an aromatic mixture of fresh yogurt and mint, then gently roasted and served with quick-pickled nectarines for a light but complex summer meal.
Radha Agrawal's Daybreaker empire is trying to change the world, one early morning dance party at a time. Her energy is infectious—if at times a little corny. But at times, her taste for leadership betrays a whiff of cultishness.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
Curb cuts may seem like an obvious civic good now. But the protracted battle to enact them exposes a design history that focused on a normative "user" of streets.
There are key lessons from New Zealand's COVID-19 experience.
It's really hard to tell the difference between a real Rolex and a fake Rolex these days. Here are the reasons why.
The company's push into health care is a case study in how tech giants dominate small businesses. And the US government may have something to say about that.
