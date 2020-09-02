These Insider Industry Secrets From Reddit Users Just Might Blow Your Mind

It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you. Between scammy practices and people Googling answers on the fly, we hope you have an extra scarf on hand, because the wool is about to be pulled from your eyes.

Businesses aren't constantly creating brand-new products — they just rebrand them

Goodwill throws half of your donations away

Restaurants are way, way overcharging you for wine

Ride operators can't simply change the laws of physics because customers want them to

You don't need a repairperson when you have dish soap

In case you weren't already aware, the weigh loss industry is pretty much a scam

Most of the fossils you see in museums aren't real

I'm a fossil replicator and apparently the industry secret is the fact that we exist. So many people are blown away to learn that most fossils they see in museums are replicas. —Katy-L-Wood

Firefighters occasionally wing it

Musicians make most of their money from merch

I'm a musician. It's not really a secret but 90% of our revenue is from merch. Spotify plays, show guarantees, etc. — everything is menial in comparison to shirt sales. In fact, a big reason bands tour as often as possible is because we can sell more shirts when we're in front of people. —loocaswoodland

Close your eyes: you're freaking out your hair stylist

Toothpaste marketing is a scam

Flying a plane isn't rocket science

No, the store doesn't have more of an out-of-stock item "in the back"

HR may not actually be on your side

There's an easy way to get out of your seemingly ironclad gym membership

