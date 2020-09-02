These Insider Industry Secrets From Reddit Users Just Might Blow Your Mind
PSSST

Digg · Updated:

It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you. Between scammy practices and people Googling answers on the fly, we hope you have an extra scarf on hand, because the wool is about to be pulled from your eyes.

Businesses aren't constantly creating brand-new products — they just rebrand them

Comment from discussion xyenz08's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Goodwill throws half of your donations away

Comment from discussion 89Oldsmobile's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Restaurants are way, way overcharging you for wine

Comment from discussion ralimar's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Ride operators can't simply change the laws of physics because customers want them to

Comment from discussion WhatUsernameDoIPut's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

You don't need a repairperson when you have dish soap

Comment from discussion lyckadese's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

In case you weren't already aware, the weigh loss industry is pretty much a scam

Comment from discussion responsible_hedonist's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Most of the fossils you see in museums aren't real

I'm a fossil replicator and apparently the industry secret is the fact that we exist. So many people are blown away to learn that most fossils they see in museums are replicas. —Katy-L-Wood

Firefighters occasionally wing it

Comment from discussion roofshepard791's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Musicians make most of their money from merch

I'm a musician. It's not really a secret but 90% of our revenue is from merch. Spotify plays, show guarantees, etc. — everything is menial in comparison to shirt sales. In fact, a big reason bands tour as often as possible is because we can sell more shirts when we're in front of people. —loocaswoodland

Close your eyes: you're freaking out your hair stylist

Comment from discussion picklemetimberzz's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Toothpaste marketing is a scam

Comment from discussion therock21's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

Flying a plane isn't rocket science

Comment from discussion CaptValentine's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

No, the store doesn't have more of an out-of-stock item "in the back"

Comment from discussion -PoorJudgement-'s comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

HR may not actually be on your side

Comment from discussion TrustworthyEnough's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

There's an easy way to get out of your seemingly ironclad gym membership

Comment from discussion BigALCasey's comment from discussion "What's an industry secret in the field you work in?".

[Source: Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account