Woman Goes On A Delightful Rant About How Money And Inflation Make No Sense
The more you think about it, the more very little of this make sense.
[Via TikTok]
Genetic analysis of human remains found in the Himalayas has raised baffling questions about who these people were and why they were there.
Lies about science, civil rights, and the vote itself have turned Americans against one another.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
Digital Consulting Group made $42 million in eight months for media and marketing services. But who's behind it?
As many as 4,000,000 could get the jab before the end of the year, resulting in "big patches of normality" soon.
This snow? Nothing to be afraid of.
Many people have watched a loved one "fall down the rabbit hole" this year.
The generally positive first reviews of M1-based Macs has generated animated discussions. Judging by users' reactions, Apple's new M1 processor truly is a BFD (Big Fantastic Disruption), but, as expected, certain critics have questioned the success.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
For people stressed or intimidated by fitness culture.
France's embrace of fraternité sets it apart from the United States in key ways, and is the foundation of so much we love about the country.
"I don't know who needs to hear this but… #masks work," Nye wrote on TikTok.
David Fincher spoke with The Atlantic about his new Netflix film, "Mank," and his theory of moviemaking after 30 years in Hollywood.
It's not dark magic. It's the aid of the Bernoulli's principle.
I'm desperate.
The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was quarantining in a hotel in Kaohsiung City when he briefly stepped out of his room into the hallway, the city's Department of Health told Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA.)
Maybe before you start implementing these odd practices, you should sleep on it?
The decade-long hunt captured the world's attention, but when it finally ended last June, everyone still wanted to know: who had solved the mystery? This week, as legal proceedings threaten his anonymity, a 32-year-old medical student is ready to go on the record.
Michael Fuoco was a bigfoot reporter with a fiery personality and a reputation for harassing young women. No one seemed to want to rein him in.
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
We prepared six faux meat dishes from the past 1,000 years, ranging from "mock lamb chops" in 965 to the bleeding Impossible Burger in 2016.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
Deal covers 600 songs including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."
Our public messaging about the virus should explain the real costs — in graphic terms — of catching the virus.
"As you saw, that wasn't terribly difficult."
Donald Trump questioned where Barack Obama was born. The president called the man who's succeeding him "unfit." But there's ample precedent for their mutual antipathy.
Sitting is, indeed, quite bad for you. But moving is very good for you, even in small doses.
Mario Lopez is Colonel Sanders in this bonkers mini-movie presented by KFC and Lifetime.
A send-off to the many NYC restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, and businesses, big and small, that closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"I've always loved my name," says Karen Hayes, who started the hashtag #NotAllKarens.
YouTuber A.B. Cannon adds color and sharpness to photographs that are over 160-years-old, originally from the Civil War era.
Divorce rates are increasing around the world, and relationship experts warn the pandemic-induced break-up curve may not have peaked yet.
One editor shares his biggest takeaways from 12 months without beef, pork, poultry or fowl.
Jack the 4-year-old boxer seems to be distrustful to the blanket of snow that suddenly magically appeared overnight.
The past couple months were defined by people clamoring for Clubhouse invites. But there are also chaotic downsides that risk scaring off potential users.
String theorists are making the case for flipping physics on its head.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The poorly-drawn melancholy bald man is the Extremely Online's Mona Lisa, and like da Vinci's masterwork, he's stood the test of time.
Grab some rubbing alcohol, compressed air, cotton swabs, toothpicks and a microfibre cloth.
Art With Me, an art and music festival that ran November 11-15 in Tulum, Mexico, promised to "nurture personal growth." Many attendees got COVID instead — and brought it back to the US.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told BBC Radio 4 that he memorized his employees' license plate numbers to track their work hours.
Remember when we missed our co-workers and actively wanted to attend a virtual happy hour? Those days are long gone.
The inspirational executive seemed to lose his way after moving to a mansion in Utah and giving up his corporate role, including a starvation diet and fascination with fire.
Atherton, California — home to Silicon Valley heavyweights — isn't technically a gated community. But its laws create walls of their own
It's impossible to believe that there are still people who are taking pictures with a box camera that is over 100 years old.