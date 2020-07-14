LAYERED MEANINGS

We've heard of arguments that have been made before that Christopher Nolan's "Inception" copies a lot from the 2006 Japanese movie "Paprika" from Satoshi Kon, but when it comes to cinematic similarities, the sci-fi movie also shares a commonality with a movie you might not have been expecting.

Remember that famous hallway scene in "Inception"? Well, turns out "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" did a very similar sequence two years before the Nolan movie came out.

That's not to say that Nolan actually ripped off this sequence from "High School Musical 3." As other Twitter users have pointed out, we've seen this kind of reality-bending sequences before with Fred Astaire:


