If 2020 Were A Movie, The Trailer Would Look Like This
Who needs disaster movies when we have 2020?
[Via Twitter]
When "The Office" originally aired, its resident fool made for easy comedy. Fifteen years later, though, it's hard to watch Dwight without seeing tragedy.
Paige Jennings made headlines when she left Wall Street for porn. Then a disturbing experience with Markus Dupree led her to quit. Now she's out to revolutionize the industry.
Fox's Lisa Kennedy Montgomery asked the former New York City mayor if he regretted his "interaction in the 'Borat' movie," to which Giuliani responded, "Now, that's a stupid question, isn't it?"
In its secret chat, the group that sprang from Charlottesville is creating a new generation of white supremacists.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Grady Smith did an data-driven analysis of popular country songs to determine the most clichéd lyrics ever.
I love my gas stove. But though gas stoves are comparatively easy to cook with, they're actually incredibly dangerous — and not at all climate-friendly.
It's not "pick-eye."
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
An approach called contingency management rewards drug users with money and prizes for staying abstinent. But few programs offer it, in part because of moral objections to the concept.
What the leader of the free world watches, from "Birth of a Nation" to "Finding Dory."
A good samaritan took home these orphan ducklings and gave them a new home. This underwater view of the clutch lounging in the shower has an eerie vibe to it.
When human blood overtakes a house amid racial turmoil in 1987 Atlanta, terrifying the family inside, a mystery opens up that persists to this day. The untold true story brought to life through a trove of interviews, official records and rare documents.
You haven't seen them in years, and within seconds, the conversation immediately goes south.
The comedian went viral for "playing Trump," but in her new Netflix special, "Everything's Fine," she shows how unusual her comedic taste can be.
Miles Taylor revealed himself today to be the previously anonymous author behind a 2018 New York Times op-ed and the 2019 book "A Warning." What does this mean for the upcoming election?
If you want to stay safe while visiting a national park, here are the tips you should follow.
"Rocketry is tough and requires a lot of attention to detail."
A mountain guide, photographer and cyclist had a sleepy moment on the road that resulted in her seriously injuring another rider. Here's what she wants every driver to know.
It might be small, but it can create quite a lot of damage.
In 2005, Vanessa Mitchell moved into her dream home, a former medieval jail where England's witches waited to hang and burn. When paranormal phenomena forced her to flee, she became convinced it was possessed by evil spirits. This is her true story.
TikTok has a lot of useful life hacks, like dealing with a gassy baby.
He won't get vaccinated or vote either!
Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
Senator Cruz didn't hold back while addressing Jack Dorsey on Twitter's censorship of NY Post's Hunter Biden story.
Like clockwork, seismometers across multiple continents have detected a mysterious pulse since at least the early 1960s.
In a taped interview on April 18, Kushner told legendary journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was "getting the country back from the doctors" in what he called a "negotiated settlement."
KJ Brooks didn't hold back during a meeting of Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks had previously joined in protests to remove police Chief Rick Smith for his handling of protests against police brutality.
Take a 3D tour inside this wonderfully labyrinthine house which has intrigued netizens, who have made a game of searching the place for hidden gems.
Inside the bizarre, secret meeting between Malcolm X and the Ku Klux Klan.
Here's how Paris is undergoing one of the world's most ambitious infrastructure projects to improve their mass transit systems.
Death-themed Halloween decor — think skeletons, zombies and tombstones — is tame enough for schools and theme parks, but one man's yard display is so horrifying that passers-by have called police several times.
From the now-infamous Giuliani "shirt tuck" to Borat's five days bunking with QAnon believers, here's the truth.
We're grossed out, but we can't quite look away.
BTS stans built the trolling blueprint for 4chan types, and they've proven they can disrupt it.
You've heard the jokes about the most prominent Republican to die from the coronavirus. His family has seen them too.
"Borat 2" creator Sacha Baron Cohen posted footage Tuesday of his terrifying getaway from a Washington gun rally in June after "very angry" attendees rushed the stage.
One minute he was gazing at the New York skyline, the next he was plummeting five stories to the ground to an almost certain death.
The National Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 2020 photo contest, which sets out to "celebrate the power of nature photography" and "inspire people to care about the creatures that share our planet and act on their behalf."
John Bream trained for two years in order to set a new record for the highest jump from an aircraft into water and the highest jump into British waters.
The 61-year-old woman put on her reading glasses to try to decipher the tiny black squiggles on the back of the package of instant pudding. Was it two cups of milk? Or three? The glasses didn't seem to help.
Ghost roads of robot workhorses will power cities through the shocks of the 21st century.
Christopher Nolan spent $200 million to make "Tenet." But as the team from Cracked demonstrates, he clearly went way overbudget.
Today, Amazon has loads of Hasbro games for 30 percent off, so we're stocking up on games for the long winter months.
Are Republicans bigger fans of country music than Democrats? This map that looks at the correlation between people's music preferences and voting behavior offers some insights.
Starring Johnny Flynn as a 24-year-old David Bowie, "Stardust" will premiere in theaters and on VOD on November 25.