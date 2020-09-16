This Is Why It's Super Hard To Climb An Iceberg
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
You can also see the full video of his adventure here:
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
You can also see the full video of his adventure here:
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
In a candid interview, the comic discusses America's summer of strife, Trump, blackface and his dramatic turn in the new season of "Fargo."
You think you just ordered pizza from a mom and pop, but it might be from Chuck E. Cheese
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you won't gasp at how much Flight Club's sneakers cost.
Spending a couple hundred dollars replacing a severely cracked MacBook screen is a much better option than buying a new one entirely, especially if your devices are still under warranty. Unfortunately, that's not always the case.
He's maligned by critics but beloved by people who buy books. What's his secret?
We have no idea why it froze for nearly two minutes, but we're glad it eventually got rebooted again.
Two men died of meth overdoses at the home of a West Hollywood political donor. Dark conspiracy theories abounded — but the truth is even darker.
Glenn Kenny, author of "Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas," takes us inside the 1990 masterpiece.
It took a few seconds, but German shepherd Seiko was ecstatic when it finally recognized its owner.
Here's where all of the money you spent on iPhones went to.
From meeting a secret origami enthusiast to helping out wayfarers in foreign lands, here are some wholesome memories people shared.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Decades after sections of a water canal in the Dutch city was made into a motorway in the 1970s, the canal has been restored again.
Quentin Tarantino movies are known for their profanity and violence, but which ones contain the most deaths and curse words, exactly?
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as two paramedics who are puzzled by the mysterious deaths caused by a new drug. "Synchronic" will be released in theaters on October 23.
Coffee plants were supposed to be safe on this side of the Atlantic. But the fungus found them.
Man arrested after the FBI claims that iCloud images indicate that he made Molotov cocktails to torch police cars during protests against police brutality in the Black community.
Over the past decade, during an economic expansion that benefited most Americans, the richest made out the best. (Surprise, surprise.)
The "Benadryl Challenge" has already killed one teen and sent others to the Emergency Room. Here's what you're doing to your body if you drink Benadryl.
The boxer historically considered to be the greatest to ever compete in the sport didn't do the punching part. He also never got punched.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Bruised egos, gobs of money and the bitter feud that took down Cellino & Barnes, New York's absurdly ubiquitous accident law firm.
Whether it was by intention or accident, this F/A-18E Super Hornet dropped a 480-gallon fuel tank straight into the ocean after a carrier catapult launch.
"At no time did either of us suspect that I had been involved in an accident with a person," Ravnsborg said in a statement.
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
Anon-IB, a terrifying porn database where men can track (often underage) victims by name and location, is back from the dead. On TikTok and Reddit, women are organizing to kill it for good before it ruins more lives.
USAID compared a job training program to handing out cash. Cash looks better.
Here's the reason why almost no aircraft fly over the Tibetian Plateau.
Meanwhile, short-seller Hindenburg Research fired back, calling the statement "a tacit admission of securities fraud."
Coronavirus hasn't stopped two-wheeled avenger Vittorio Brumotti from righting society's wrongs. The cyclist has delighted audiences with his TV news segment "100% Brumotti," shaming people for parking in handicapped spaces and taking on no less than the Mafia. We ride along with Italy's favorite bike hero.
Two weeks before the pandemic shuttered their offices, Conan got the Property Brothers to renovate his production manager's notoriously messy office.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
Watching mainstream advertising adopt quirky sloganeering and Etsy feminism to sell period underwear and yogurt has been like watching the raptors in "Jurassic Park" learn to operate a door handle — a lesson in how the right tools can be adapted by the very forces they have been designed to hold at bay.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
So, uh, what do we do? If you want to know exactly how to handle hilariously improbable worst-case scenarios, this survival handbook will at least help you crack a smile.
It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now—and he couldn't be happier.
Gus Johnson brilliantly recreates the greenwashed ads made by fossil fuel companies trying to convince people that they really do care about our planet.
Teaching really is an extraordinary feat of patience and intelligence.
We compiled the most significant announcements from today's Apple event, including news about updates to the Apple Watch and the iPad.
Action speaks louder than words.
How the unlikely star became a phenomenon hidden in pop-cultural plain sight, influencing a generation of groundbreaking artists.
For some reason, there are people out there who find it a sensory pleasure to chew on handfuls of spud shards that jab at their gums
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
For decades, researchers have tried in vain to prove the "effects" of porn consumption.
Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are currently just $199 on Amazon right now. If you're looking for active noise-cancellation, water resistance, built-in Siri support and wireless charging, these are hard to beat.
You can't, you won't, please don't.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.