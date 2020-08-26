These Photos Of Hurricane Laura Taken From The International Space Station Are Terrifying

Hurricane Laura, a massive Category 4 storm with hurricane-force winds extending approximately 70 miles outward from the eye, has completely enveloped the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Chris Cassidy, a NASA astronaut, captured some terrifying photographs of Hurricane Laura as the International Space Station passed overhead.

Chris Cassidy/NASA

Here's a video of the storm as seen from the International Space Station.