A man who was really obsessed with Huey Lewis and the News as a teen discovered all of the old chiptune-esque covers of his songs he created on his Commodore 64 with the "Music Construction Set" program and uploaded them to YouTube.

According to BoingBoing:

As a teenager in 1985 and 1986, I used my trusty and the "Music Construction Set" program to create computer versions of a slew of songs by the greatest musical artist of all time: Huey Lewis and The News. Only Huey songs, that was the only artist I did. I recently (Feb 2020) was able to access my 35 year old C64 disks, many of which survived, including the ones with the songs I'm uploading to this channel. Some of the songs sound better than others, but these are the original unedited files.