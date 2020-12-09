How Time Zones Are Bizarre When You Think About Birthdays
The fact that two people born at the same time in different time zones will have different birthdays is low-key blowing our minds.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The fact that two people born at the same time in different time zones will have different birthdays is low-key blowing our minds.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Think of it as an incubator for the nuclear family.
The US Intelligence Community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?
To say this is bonkers would be an understatement.
When we said we wanted a door that led to the kitchen, this isn't exactly what we had in mind.
The red-hot vaccine developer could have made you a small fortune this year.
The toxic chemical is more than an alternative type of tear gas.
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Fragrance executive Ben Krigler has flown 200,000 miles so far this year — even with the pandemic. Here's some advice for when you get back on the road, too.
The fascinating story of Glenn Summerford, a Pentecostal minister who wanted his wife dead — and the enduring allure of the bizarre crime that followed
The fact that two people born at the same time in different time zones will have different birthdays is low-key blowing our minds.
With little else to do, celebs showed their asses at every opportunity in 2020. Similarly, we were happy to hand it to them with newfound rigor.
It's a sign of what's to come.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
Three friends' decadelong journey to finish "Kentucky Route Zero."
Patricia is suffering from an unexplained skin condition – but a misunderstanding about what might have caused it set off a chain of events that turned her foot into fodder for anti-vaccine activists.
A few days with Lee Harvey Oswald's lover, "researchers" and not a whole lot of masks in a convention hall in Dallas.
An artist claims he pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020. Here's how he did it.
Get your first look at Cage's brand new Netflix comedy series, "History of Swear Words."
Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence must put side their differences to save Cobra Kai in the new season trailer. "Cobra Kai" season 3 debuts on Netflix next January.
They can help, but there are some things you need to know.
The site announced a slate of "trust and safety" measures after facing an onslaught of criticism over hosting abusive and illegal content.
Cameras have captured a wide variety of wildlife, from porcupines to deers to moose, using this special bridge outside Salt Lake City to safely cross.
George Conway did not mince words in his reaction to the latest effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The president's last-gasp efforts to overturn the election are reshaping the party.
Many states have quarantine requirements for visitors, but only one really enforces them: Hawaii.
"Why is it playing my openings against me too?"
"I regret to inform you that you have lost yet another vote for President in 2024."
Depending on Apple's approach to the rumored project, it has a better chance at making the search giant sweat than Microsoft's Bing ever did.
If you're from the South, you get two names.
A government-commissioned report provides the most definitive explanation yet for "Havana syndrome," which struck scores of American employees, first in Cuba and then in China, Russia and other countries.
Mark Rober comes up with an invention to prevent ice cream thieves.
President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-profile ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, possibly sending him to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Some NYPD officers who police the sex trade, driven by overtime pay, go undercover to round up as many "bodies" as they can with little evidence. Almost no one they arrest is white.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
Our "Street Fighter" history series continues with a look at "Street Fighter 3," the time Capcom tried to start over
Bob Hendrikx created the Loop Living Cocoon, a biodegradable coffin made of mushroom mycelium, as part of his dream to help us live — and die — sustainably.
What a true bro.
As many seniors face down the winter holidays alone, it may be tempting to give them a companion robot as a gift.
Stream all of your favorite services on this tiny little HDMI stick, and save 40% off the sticker price.
The World War II fighter pilot died on December 12, 2020. He was 97 and had a long storied career in the air force with time spent at war and a lengthy test pilot career.
Hayley Hodson was a "dream athlete" and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.
The new show is so good because it relies on a foundation built by fans outside of the Lucas and Disney machines.
"My dog, Mako, thinks he is a cat and sits in weird places around the house like a cat."
Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549. The internet had lots to say about their design and exorbitant price.
One might assume that a great deal of research went into designing the saccharine sailor's uniform, but they would be incorrect.
Some cooking words, especially ones with French origins. can be tricky to pronounce. Not this word, though.
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.