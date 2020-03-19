TAILSPIN

The coronavirus pandemic has upended everyday life around the world — and one of the most stark changes has been in air travel.

As bookings dry up due to flight restrictions/cancellations and no end to the health scare in sight, the airline industry is seeking a bailout in the billions.

This infographic from Visual Capitalist demonstrates how dramatically COVID-19 has affected air capacity in countries around the globe as compared to last year:


Here's the full-sized graphic here:


Air travel in Asia has been hurt especially, with Hong Kong reporting a 81% decline in flight capacity from last year. In addition, China has experienced a 71% drop in flights.

In Italy, the country hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe, air capacity has dropped by 74%.


[Read more at Visual Capitalist]

