How Should I Handle A Coworker Who Falsely Told All Our Colleagues I'm His Wife, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Should I Handle A Coworker Who Falsely Told All Our Colleagues I'm His Wife?

Last year, I left on a leave of absence for a few months to take care of my elderly parents. Then I returned to work. Apparently during that time, one of my coworkers began telling people we were married ... not as in "work wife," as in legally married, and everyone believed him. Honestly, I had no idea he had any feelings for me and I don't think he knew I would be coming back. I'm an introvert; I keep my personal life private and don't talk about myself much, but the fact is, I have a husband (not him) who I've been married to for 10 years. Not wanting to cause him embarrassment, I privately went to our boss, explained the situation behind closed doors, and asked for a department transfer. Even though he's never sexually harassed me or made a move on me, I'm very uncomfortable being around him right now and don't want any contact with him. My boss agreed, said she would speak to him, and though she didn't have the authority to move me to another department, she would see to it that we wouldn't be put on a team together, and kindly offered to adjust the schedule so he wouldn't be in the office at times when I was there. I've tried to handle this whole mess as discreetly as I can, but today I lost it. He walked into the break room while I was in there, and I basically yelled at him in front of everyone there, saying I'm not his wife and to stop telling people we're married. I know this was not the most mature way to handle the situation, but I was at my wit's end. What to do?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green reassures the letter writer that she has no reason to be embarrassed. "Ideally, of course, you would never lose your cool at work or cause a scene," she writes. "But he's the one who did something wrong here, and getting called out on it publicly is a natural consequence of that." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After Discovering That My Mom Was Charged With Murdering A Child Before I Was Born?

While researching my family, I discovered that my now-elderly mother was charged with the murder of a toddler 40 years ago, before I was born. She was never convicted and never mentioned it. However, after reading her testimony and things she's said after the incident, I have no doubt she is guilty. This has me reeling because she has always been a great and loving mother. When she heard I was researching our family, she mentioned that I would find something unsavory and asked me to please not look into it because it's in the past and she didn't want it to tarnish my image of her. I don't know how to feel or what to do.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren points out that if the letter writer's mother was never convicted, that means the charges were dropped or she was found not guilty by a jury. "I think it's time for you to take the opportunity to get her side of the story," she writes. "Unless you have all the facts, the last thing you should do is judge her." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Prevent The Mafia From Coming After My Family To Get The Money My Father-In-Law Owes Them?

I'm writing because I think my father-in-law took a large loan from the mafia. I'm an American living abroad in Eastern Europe with my wife who's from here. We got married three years ago and I moved here permanently. I can understand quite a bit of the language, but I can't speak it very well yet. I get along well with my wife's family. Her father was a condominium developer in the lead up to the 2008 crash and made quite a bit of money during that time. When the crisis hit, he lost his shirt. His business is insolvent and he is broke. While they still live together, he and his wife got a divorce to protect their house by putting it in my mother-in-law's name. For the last 10 years, unbeknownst to us, he was still taking deposits on new units that currently sit half-finished. The people who paid him have organized and are taking legal action with charges pending. What's most worrying is that he took a large amount of money, likely more than a hundred thousand dollars from a man who's involved in organized crime and the majority of the debt is still outstanding. On a few occasions, men came to my in-law's house, making subtle threats of violence. Other people we've talked to told us that the police don't even mess with this man, which fits because they were very dismissive when my father-in-law went to them regarding the harassment. We only started learning about these transgressions a year ago and all of this predates meeting my wife. I've never felt pressured to give any money. Not that I have much to give in the first place. The people who made deposits know that I'm American and assume that I have millions of dollars to pay them with which, of course, I do not. I don't care that those people think this but if this guy does, then he may come after me or my family. We live in a bigger city, a few hours away, but it still would not be hard to find us leaving the country wouldn't matter because my wife's family would still be here. Any advice you have as welcome as I have no idea how to handle this.

[The Jordan Harbinger Show]

Jordan Harbinger and Gabriel Mizrahi urge the letter writer to flee, cut ties with the father-in-law, and take measures to protect his family's privacy. "Find somewhere feasible but safe for you, even if that place is temporary. Go there as quickly as you can," says Harbinger. "And I mean like this weekend. Pack your crap and leave." Read the rest of their answers.

Is There A Polite Way To Ask My Loved Ones To Let Me Keep Parts Of Their Body After They Die?

I am of an unorthodox religious persuasion which holds the belief that the dead may be contacted, and that there are various aids to this process. Anything tied to the dead person may be used, although the more intimately tied, the easier it is to establish the connection. The most intimate items, of course, would be segments of the deceased's own body. So, to the question. Is there any polite way to make it clear to a loved one that you hope, when they pass on, to inherit some part of them? I have racked my brain on this one and even done some research, and I am failing to come up with anything. I suspect that if any rules apply, they would be the same that concern making it clear to a loved one that you hope to inherit any specific item — which is to say, it's very rude to ask at all. But I think in this case it's something not likely to enter most people's minds. I would also like to make it clear that I wouldn't be making this request to, say, anyone who may believe that it is necessary to their resurrection that their corpse remain intact. Rather, I would be asking friends and family who are (for instance) Buddhist or atheist, and therefore not likely to be overly concerned with what becomes of their physical remains, or co-religionists, who may be sympathetic to my inquiry, but still distressed at conversations involving their own mortality.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin rule that there is no polite way to ask directly for someone's body parts but suggest that the letter writer could gently introduce the topic of their religious beliefs and see what happens. "If they're squeamish about that, then you can be reasonably certain that they will not want their body parts used to get a call from you in the afterlife," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Am I A Jerk For Calling My Brother-In-Law An Idiot Because He Thinks Accents Are Heritable?

Relevant backstory: My family is all from the US, and live on the east coast. My sister Molly (33F) went abroad to England for a semester in college. While there, she met Bill (London native, 35M). He got a job in the US, moved here, and they got married. They currently have one child (7M). Molly and Bill have lived with my parents since Molly got pregnant. I lived on the west coast for a while, and had never interacted with Bill much. Recently, I sold my company for a large amount of money and decided to retire early. I bought a house on a large piece of land about 20 minutes away from where Molly/Bill/Parents live. I just finished building a large outdoor recreation area (Pool, fire pit, area to project movies, etc.) and invited everyone over for an outdoor "family reunion." I'm not sure how it happened, but at some point during the otherwise lovely evening, Bill and Molly got into a fight. To make a very long story short, Bill had accused Molly of cheating on him. He said he didn't think their son was his. His reasoning? The child doesn't have a British accent. I was floored. I tried to explain that the child grew up going to school with American kids, lives with 3 American adults, watches US tv, etc. It makes sense he doesn't have an accent, especially because Bill travels a lot for work and is mostly raised by my sister and my mom. On top of that, I made it VERY clear that accents are NOT genetic. He didn't seem to get it, so I called him an idiot and told him to get off of my property. He stormed off and left my sister and nephew behind. I offered to let all of them stay with me while Bill cools down. Later, my parents both said I was an AH and overstepped by getting involved and kicking bill out. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole overwhelmingly agree that the letter writer is not the asshole in this situation. "He accused your sister of cheating in front of all of you and at a nice get together no less," one of them writes. "Can't really overstep when they spill all their dirty laundry in front of you." Read the rest of their answers.

What Should I Do After A Woman I Dated Confused Me With Someone Else With My Name Who Has Allegedly Committed Felonies?

My name is a variation on "John Smith." I met a woman and she liked me but then she did a cheapo background check on me and found a "John Smith" who had committed felonies — including assaulting a high school principal — and ended things with me. I am not that "John Smith" and I am innocent of these crimes! She had every reason to trust me: we met at my house and she viewed the premises without incident. What do I do?

[The Stranger]