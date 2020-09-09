Here's A Perfect Encapsulation Of How People's Feelings Have Changed From 2016 To 2020
We thought 2016 was bad. We were wrong. So wrong.
[Via Twitter]
In case you're wondering if this is normal: it absolutely is not.
Here's why I love it anyway.
Here's why wearing masks work much better at halting disease transmissions than we'd expect.
They seemed like the future… and here we are. We remember the key PC machines that inspired a generation of gamers and programmers.
According to a popular Twitter meme, sleek sans serif numbers are now the official look of neighborhood change.
Everything has its tipping point.
I am here today to posit a theory about the "Romeo + Juliet" and "Titanic" actor's storied career and his Fibonacci-sequence of a face.
A former special agent who has protected numerous presidents evaluates movies and shows like "White House Down" and "The West Wing" to see how accurate they are.
In one of the world's least-visited corners, thousands of ancient stone dwellings dot the landscape, baffling archaeologists.
The incredible story of how the Spice Channel snuck porn onto your screen and paved the way for HBO and Showtime.
After a 20-year hiatus away from the screen, the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star is convinced by Ryan Reynolds to help him out with a new Mint Mobile advertisement.
Chapman, El Chapo, Cosby, Weinstein, Bannon — Rosenberg has drawn them all.
A surprising number of hillstream loaches — a family of Asian fish — are capable of walking on land using all four limbs, according to a new study. It's a discovery that could explain how some of the earliest animals managed to stroll on solid ground.
We can imagine the other drivers on the road doing a double take when they see this van.
The most popular baby names in 2019 were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls, but how does the popularity of baby names vary between states?
Here are the multiple ways people have illegally crossed the border between the US and Mexico in the past.
A prominent guest blasted Airbnb and a host after finding what he described as "seemingly satanic items" in his Airbnb. The host calls the accusations "unsettling and weird."
Three seasons. Twenty-eight episodes. Untold cultural impact. It's all here.
The dedication shown from Jason Shron in creating this replica of a VIA rail train cabin is astonishing.
When it's raining, when it's howling, when you're freezing, or when you and your buddies just want a roaring inferno on the last night at camp, these are the blazes to build.
The company's desire to please Beijing means ignoring a genocide.
Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more in Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve's latest feature.
The West Coast is being ravaged by numerous wildfires, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land and damaged thousands of structures in California, Oregon and Washington.
What is gravity? What is reality? Nothing makes sense anymore.
Did you know there's an official name for all those kitschy roadside buildings shaped like the merchandise they're selling? That's duck architecture. Let's take a tour.
Hackers have been trading an encrypted Bitcoin wallet on forums and underground marketplaces in hopes of recovering the stash of cryptocurrency.
A Nest camera captures a fast-thinking squirrel.
Till was murdered 65 years ago. Sites of commemoration across the Mississippi Delta still struggle with what's history and what's hearsay.
Charlie Kaufman returns with a dense, cerebral Netflix film that's part horror, part cringe comedy and fully ready to wreck your date night.
Sometimes a drop of kindness goes a long way.
While large temperature swings in Colorado are known to occur, it's unprecedented for this type of swing to happen in September.
A breakdown of the billing order for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and more.
Only time will tell whether or not an Apple watch is a good investment.
"I got screamed at so often I felt like a scared dog," one former employee told BuzzFeed News.
Facebook said the graphic video didn't violate its Community Standards and waited hours to remove it. By then, it was too late.
From Cher to Eminem to Post Malone, YouTuber Ten Second Songs has got them all covered.
President Donald Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," and that he repeatedly played it down publicly, according to legendary journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "Rage."
The tension really ramped up here.
Ringo Starr just wished late fellow Beatle John Lennon a happy birthday… a month early. Do we correct a Beatle or do we just go with it?
We are more than ready for an early Halloween this year, and what better way to prepare than by ranking all of the movies (so far) spawned by John Carpenter's 1978 slasher masterpiece?
"If I move slowly enough, you can't see me."
When your wife is in a "Karen" video and more advice from Dear Prudie.
Attempting to explain the dark, emotional, funny, cringe-y, mesmerizing soul of the trash reality show is hard, but these stans-cum-artists flawlessly pull it off.
Slate brilliantly stylized "Zoolander" in Terrence Malick's trademark finesse.
