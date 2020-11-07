How Newspapers Reacted To Joe Biden Winning The Presidency
As Joe Biden was declared the victor in the 2020 United States presidential election, newspapers from around the globe featured the news on the front pages of their Sunday editions.
USA TODAY
New York Magazine
The New York Times
NY Daily News
The Indian Express (India)
Khaleej Times (United Arab Emirates)
Svenska Dagbladet (Sweden)
The Sunday Independent (Ireland)
The Observer (UK)
The Telegraph (UK)
The Independent (UK)
L'Espresso (Italy)
Der Spiegel (Germany)
The Western Australian (Australia)
More front pages as they come in…