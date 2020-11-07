👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore
ALL EYES ON AMERICA

Digg

As Joe Biden was declared the victor in the 2020 United States presidential election, newspapers from around the globe featured the news on the front pages of their Sunday editions.

USA TODAY

New York Magazine

The New York Times

NY Daily News

The Indian Express (India)

Khaleej Times (United Arab Emirates)

Svenska Dagbladet (Sweden)

The Sunday Independent (Ireland)

The Observer (UK)

The Telegraph (UK)

The Independent (UK)

L'Espresso (Italy)

Der Spiegel (Germany)

The Western Australian (Australia)

More front pages as they come in…

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'NOT TO BE TRANSLATED, BUT TO BE LIVED'

27 diggs bbc.com

The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample